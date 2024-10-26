Ondo 2024: I Won’t Impose Monarch On Communities – Aiyedatiwa

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election has assured the residents of Irele that he would not impose monarch on the community.

The governor who was in Irele Local Government also promised his administration readiness to begin work the on 28 kilometre Iyansan-Ajagba-Akotogbo-Iju Osun road construction

Aiyedatiwa stated that his administration would consolidate on its achievements in the next four years if voted into power at the forthcoming governorship election.

The Governor, who addressed community leaders during his campaign tour at the Irele Multipurpose Hall and Civic Centre revealed that his administration had prioritized security of lives and property because security is crucial for good governance and for the development of the state.

While promising to run an inclusive government, the Governor assured the people of Irele that he would not interfere in the process of selecting a new king for the community, adding that the community would choose its own monarch.

He said, “Whoever the kingmakers choose is the one who will be king. I implore the kingmakers to follow due process so that there will be a smooth selection process.”

Aiyedatiwa said his administration would not make any promise that it cannot fulfill, adding that his administration has embarked on the construction of 28km Iyansan-Ajagba-Akotogbo road.

One of the community leaders, Chief Adeniyi Samson, commended the governor for paying workers salaries promptly, including gratuities, and enjoined all residents to come out en masse to vote for the governor on November 16.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Odogbo of Omi, Oba Olorunsola Akinyelure, thanked the governor for prioritising the welfare of traditional rulers.

According to him “You have done something for all monarchs in Irele local government. You have empowered us to shoulder our responsibilities. You have listening ears.”

A prominent member of the community, Remi Olatubora, SAN, assured the Governor of the full support of the people of Irele.

Olatubora said, “We want to assure you that the kind of margin that nobody has ever had, we will give to you in Irele. This local government will not only vote for you but stand by you.”

At Iyansan, where he also received warm reception, the Governor was honoured with the chieftaincy title of the Jagunmolu of Iyansan by Oba Akinyomi Olasehinde, the Laaragunsin of Ode Iyansan, with the community declaring total support for his election.

Share

Please follow and like us: