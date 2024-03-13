Ondo 2024: I Didn’t Denigrate Office of Governor – Oke

An All Progressives Congress governorship aspirant in Ondo State Olusola Oke has denied disparaging the Office of the Governor when he visited the party’s secretariat on Monday. In a statement by his Campaign Council yesterday, he also denied officially declaring his interest in the governorship election.

Oke had told Ondo APC Chairman Ade Adetimehin that he should take charge of the party since there was no elected governor but a governor who came as a result of the death of the former occupier of the office. However, Oke said his speech on the occasion was misinterpreted.

The statement said: “It is amazed at the reading given to the statement made by Chief Olusola Oke (SAN) that he purportedly claimed that there was no elected governor in Ondo State. “It is mostly uncharitable that some people would mischievously feel that a SAN of the status and soundness of Chief Olusola Oke would have made such a conjecture.

He never sought to denigrate the office of the governor. “Given the necessity for clarification, the good people and the general public are kindly invited to note that the intention and presentation of Chief Oke was to the effect that since the late former Governor Akeredolu is no longer around, and the present governor is an aspirant like others, the state party chairman should play the role of a leader to all aspirants.”