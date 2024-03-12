Ondo 2024: I Didn’t Denigrate Office Of Aiyedatiwa – Oke

A governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Olusola Oke has denied the allegation that he disparaged the office of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa when he visited the party’s secretariat on Monday.

Oke, in a statement issued by the Spokesperson of Olusola Oke Campaign Council, Mr Ojo Oyewamide also denied that he has officially declared his interest in the governorship election in the State, saying what he did on Monday was to notify the leaders of the party to campaign in the State.

Oke had told the Chairman of APC, Engr Ade Adetimehin that he should take charge of the party since there is no elected governor but a governor by default who came as a result of the death of the former occupier of the office.

However, Oke said his speech at the occasion was misinterpreted by mischief makers who wanted to make political gain from an honest statement at the occasion.

Oyewamide said the interpretation given to his Chief Oke’s speech at the occasion showed the desperation of those who wanted to malign his name for selfish political gain.

His words “It is amazed at the reading given to the statement made by Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, that he purportedly claimed that there is no elected governor in Ondo state.

“It is mostly uncharitable that some people would mischievously feel that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria of the status and soundness of Chief Olusola Oke would have made such a conjecture. He never sought to denigrate the office of the governor of Ondo state.

“Given the necessity for clarification, the good people of Ondo state and the general public are kindly invited to note that the intention and presentation of Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, was to the effect that since the former governor, Late Arakunrin Akeredolu, SAN was no longer around, and the present governor is an aspirant like others, the state party chairman should play the role of a leader to all aspirants and ensure peaceful conducts of aspirants and their supporters during campaigns for votes in the primary.

“According to Chief Olusola Oke, that will inevitably produce the cordiality needed for the candidate of the party in the general election.

Chief Oke, SAN, was referring to the complaints made by his supporters regarding the ugly incident that happened during the recent visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the state.

“His thought, flowing from the complaints, was that since the governor is an aspirant and the elected governor that all the party members and leaders worked for, who could call all aspirants together, is no more, Chief Olusola Oke called on the state chairman to ensure there is peace.

“The Campaign Council is confident of the emergence of its candidate, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, in the forthcoming primary election of the APC.

He will surely require the support of all members and leaders of our dear party, including His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, in winning the general election, and realising his aspiration of serving the good people of the Sunshine State and positively impacting humanity.”