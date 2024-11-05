Ondo 2024: Falae Directs Residents To Support Aiyedatiwa

Share

A chieftain of Afenifere and former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Oba Olu Falae, has directed indigenes of his Ilu-Abo community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State to vote for Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship election.

Speaking during the visit of Governor Aiyedatiwa to Ilu-Abo, Falae, the monarch of the community offered prayers for the success of the Governor at the polls and declared that November 16 should be all about Aiyedatiwa.

This was as the Monarch insisted that every vote in Ilu-Abo must go to the APC candidate, urging the governor to honour the promises made to the community.

Other communities visited includes Iju, Itaogbolu, Igoba, Ogbese, Ilu-Abo, Oba-Ile, and Igbatoro. The Governor began his stakeholders’ engagement at the palace of the Ogbolu of Itaogbolu, Oba Idowu Faborode, where the monarch gave his royal blessings and expressed support for Aiyedatiwa’s election bid.

Welcoming the governor, Oba Faborode assured him of the council area’s loyalty and pledged to rally the community behind his administration.

However, the traditional ruler highlighted the need for more infrastructural projects, specifically emphasizing the rehabilitation of roads and the provision of other critical amenities.

Responding to the monarch’s requests, Governor Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the vital role of local peace in the overall stability of the state.

The Governor said, “The tranquillity we enjoy across the state is a result of the peace maintained in various local governments, a duty our revered traditional rulers diligently uphold.”

The Governor, who stressed that the safety and security of the people, particularly farmers, remain a major interest of his administration, highlighted ongoing developmental efforts.

He added, “We are working on rural-urban road networks, particularly those that connect farming communities to urban markets. This initiative aims to ease the transportation of food products, bolstering our state’s agricultural sector. If elected, I am committed to expanding these projects and enhancing rural development.”

The campaign train moved on to a gathering with party supporters in Itaogbolu, where Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed heartfelt gratitude for the community’s unwavering support.

Also, it was a carnival-like atmosphere in Iju when Governor Aiyedatiwa addressed an excited crowd of supporters, emphasizing the unity and shared vision that resonated across the state.

“Your unwavering support and desire for the continuation of our administration’s good work echo everywhere we go, We have achieved so much together, and I am committed to doing even more for the development of our beloved state if given another mandate”, he said.

At Igoba, Aiyedatiwa thanked the enthusiastic crowd of supporters for coming out en-masse, urging them to show the same support with their votes on November 16.

The Governor assured the people that with the rainy season coming to an end, contractors would actively resume work and complete all ongoing road projects across the state.

At Ogbese, Governor Aiyedatiwa urged supporters to make their votes count by choosing the APC, emphasizing that voting for any other party would be a wasted opportunity.

During the event, the Governor received hundreds of members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who officially defected to the APC, further boosting the campaign’s momentum.

Meanwhile, party stalwarts including the Chairman of the Ondo State Football Agency, Hon. Dele Ologunloluwa, a member of the House of Assembly, Hon Kolawole Ologede, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Engr. Sunday Falae, Engr. Leye Akinola and former State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Ebenezer Alabi, were on hand to mobilize grassroots support for the governor in the local government.

They called on the people of the council area to give their full support to Governor Aiyedatiwa in the coming election, describing him as the only viable choice.

Ologunloluwa said: “We are here with our people and you can see how happy they are to welcome their Governor. On November 16, Akure North belongs to Aiyedatiwa.”

Ologede said: “Governor Aiyedatiwa has shown genuine commitment to the development of Akure North and the entire state. We cannot afford to lose this momentum. I urge everyone here to vote for continuity and ensure that Aiyedatiwa remains in office to keep transforming our communities for the better.”

Alabi, who recently defected to the APC, said: “I have seen first-hand the impact of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration. The achievements in various sectors, from security to infrastructure, are undeniable, and I am proud to support this vision.”

