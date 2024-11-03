Ondo 2024: Ex-PDP Rep Member, One Other Defect To APC

Share

Two former Chairmen of Akoko Northeast Local Government, Olalekan Bada and Stephen Olemija have defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of the Local Government.

Olemija was in the House of Representatives to represent Akoko Northwest/ Northeast federal constituency between 2015 to 2019.

Bada was the PDP’s candidate for the federal constituency in the bye-election that produced Ife Ehindero as the winner.

The duo defected to APC when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was in Ikare-Akoko as part of the campaign for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The Governor, alongside his deputy and running mate, Dr. Olayide Adelami, visited Iboropa, Akunnu, and Ikare Akoko, addressing residents and engaging with traditional rulers.

The Governor highlighted the overwhelming support from the communities as a testament to the positive impact his administration has made in Ondo State.

At Ikare Akoko, the headquarters of the local government, Governor Aiyedatiwa received royal blessings from the Olukare of Ikare, Oba Akadiri Momoh, and the Owa-Ale of Iyometa Ikare, Oba Adeleke Adegbite.

Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude for the warm reception and royal blessings. He acknowledged the role the monarchs played in his emergence as the APC flagbearer, attributing his victory in the primaries to their prayers and support.

Addressing the requests made by the royal fathers, the Governor assured them that these would be incorporated into the 2025 budget, stressing the government’s responsibility to ensure equitable development across the state.

Aiyedatiwa assured that if elected, his administration would redouble efforts to prioritize the welfare of every citizen in Ondo State.

His words: “I am truly humbled by the incredible show of support from the people of Ikare. Your commitment to our vision for a better Ondo State fills me with immense pride. Ikare has always been a beacon of progress, and your loyalty reassures us that our efforts are being recognized and valued.”

The Governor outlined some of his administration’s accomplishments, such as improvements in infrastructure, agriculture, and education.

According to him “We have achieved so much together, from upgrading our roads to enhancing agriculture and investing in our schools, but our work is far from over. With your continued support on November 16, we can deliver even more transformation and development.”

