Ondo 2024: Ex-Lawmaker Promises To End Hunger, Economic Hardship

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin has promised to contribute his quota towards putting an end to the excruciating pains, hunger and economic hardship confronting Nigerians, particularly, residents of Ondo State, if elected as governor.

The two-term member of the House of Representatives said he intends to do this, by reviving the agriculture sector, especially the cocoa sector and ultimately, ensuring that Nigeria continues to be a leading player in the global cocoa industry as the fourth largest producer, covering 6.5 per cent share of global production.

The former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly stated this at Ondo town, Bolounduro and Idanre, headquarters of Ondo West, Ondo East and Idanre Local Government Areas respectively in continuation of his consultation tour of the state’s 18 council areas ahead of the next month primary election

Akinfolarin explained that cocoa was responsible for 1.04 per cent of exports and contributed 3.33 per cent to employment in Nigeria, hence, his government would aggressively promote cultivation and processing by partnering and encouraging investors to support farmers with inputs and facilities that would alleviate their suffering.

The ex-lawmaker explained that the economic importance of cocoa to Nigeria and the coastal state, which accounts for about 40 per cent of the national output cannot be overemphasised, hence, it would receive massive investment by his administration.

The aspirant who described himself as ‘a sellable commodity’ said: “The three local governments I have visited today are majority known for cocoa production. My parents were farmers and I am a farmer as well. So, I know the nitty-gritty of agriculture, so I will convert this state to an agricultural base through mechanized farming.”

His words “The primary responsibility of government is to take care of the welfare and security of the people and as someone saddled with the responsibility of governance, I will create an enabling environment for farmers and other businesses to thrive.”

The APC Chieftain emphasised that despite the huge importance of cocoa, its production has been sandwiched with an avalanche of problems mostly leading to poor quality of output and resultant loss of revenue.

According to him “If you look at most of the cocoa trees in Ondo State, they are over 70 years in age. So, it will be in my interest and the interest of the people of the state to ensure that have access to improved seedlings that will produce fruits within three years.

“Just like I did when I was in the House of Representatives, I bought two graders, knowing fully well that I am from an agrarian constituency, so, I bought two tractors, one for Ile-Oluji, one for Odigbo. So, we embarked on yearly grading.

“It is shocking and painful that the youths, after graduation, will still depend on their parents to feed them. However, under my watch, this shall no more be the case.”

He lamented that it is shameful for Nigeria to import red oil from the people who came here years back to pick palm fruit, stressing that the major revenue Malaysia is derived from the production of palm oil.

In his speech, a former member of the House of Representatives, Dr Temitayo Fawehinmi and the chairman of the party in Ondo West LG, Benard Aro, said they believed that Akinfolarin had the experience and knowledge to take the state to higher realms.

Fawehinmi said, “Akinfolarin is sympathetic and some people see him as too gentle for the difficult task of politics but for somebody that has gone so far in winning elections five times and being supported by his people over the years, I think ruling the state will be easy and comfortable for him.”