Ondo 2024: Ex-Commissioner Declares Guber Ambition

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Commissioner for Information, Prince John Ola Mafo has declared his intention to contest for the governorship ticket of the party in readiness for the 2024 gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

Mafo, in a letter to the leadership of the PDP, said the party should ensure that an Aspirant like him, who is visionary and ready to fix the state is allowed to be the standard bearer of the party.

In the letter, Mafo said: “Today’s event is rather an august gathering to provide a moment, an avenue for sober reflections on the way forward for our dear state and beloved people at this critical stage of our history, particularly as another election beckons.

“We desire a Governor, like a Messiah, who will love the people and serve them diligently by providing water for their thirst, affordable food for their hunger, durable roads for their mobility, gainful employment for their livelihood, health care delivery for their wellbeing, qualitative education for their knowledge and general empowerment for their survival, if not comfort.

“I therefore consider myself to be tailor-made, suited, prepared endowed, and ordained to serve the state and our beloved people in the capacity of the Chief Executive.

“On that note, on this auspicious occasion, in line with the axiom, charity begins at home, I rise with all sense of responsibility and sincerity of purpose, to declare my interest as an Aspirant to the Seat of the Governor of Ondo State, come February 24, 2025.”

Giving reasons why his party should pick him as its standard bearer, Mafo said he has been living with the people and understood their needs and how to fix the challenges they are facing.

His words “I have lived among you and have been interacting with you over the years, hence I know you and you know me. It should therefore not be too difficult for you to access and place me into the appropriate category of politicians according to my actions, omissions, reactions, principles, and antecedents over the years.

“With such experience, it would not be difficult for me to balance the interest of all citizens in such a way as to reduce the gap between the rich and the less privileged and make life more meaningful, more convenient, and worth living for all citizens.

“I seek your positive consideration and unqualified support to secure the ticket of the party, as Candidate, even as I ultimately look forward to victory at the Gubernatorial Election come November 16, 2024, to the glory of God and the benefit of our teeming populace.

“I am talking about an aspirant with vision, mission, purpose, and blueprint, who is ready to invest the necessary time, attention, focus, know-how, sacrifice, experience, and other resources required for the daunting task of providing efficient and effective leadership for our state or country.”

Mafo implored the PDP leadership and delegates who will participate in the election of the party’s standard bearer to choose a purposeful person should be chosen.

According to him, “Our leaders, delegates, and the electorate must find the formula to identify, locate, prefer, decorate and elect those who can carry the touch and the banner for us in our generation for our society to move forward. To do otherwise is to remain in misery and abject poverty.”