Ondo 2024: APC Stakeholders Pledge Support For Aiyedatiwa

APC Stakeholders in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have promised to support the Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa in his bid to turn Ondo State around following the demise of his former boss and principal, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In a 10-point communique issued at the end of the well-attended stakeholders meeting on Thursday, January 25, 2024, the APC pillars in Ose unanimously agreed on the following points:

1. That the leadership of the APC in Ose Local Government commiserate with Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Olowo of Owo and people of Owo, the entire family of Akeredolu and the good people of Ondo State on the demise of our leader and Governor, late Arakunrin Odunayo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON.

2. That Ose APC leaders congratulate the new Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa on his new position as the Executive Governor of Ondo State as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and pray for the success of his administration.

3. That the leadership further commended Mr. Governor for his desire to re-energize the party at all levels in the state and to engage more party loyalists in his government as it would be more beneficial to the party and good people of the state.

4. That the party commended Mr. Governor for the choice of Dr. Olayide Owolabi Adelami as a unifying face for the people of Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, Ondo North Senatorial District, and the state at large

5. That the party pledges the support of all party members in Ose for the success of Mr. Governor’s administration and therefore plead for more political patronage to the teeming members of the party in Ose Local Government.

7. That the meeting commended the state party Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin for his leadership prowess and urge him to give more recognition to the leadership of the party at the local government levels on decision-making and nomination to government positions. They frown at any decision that will continue to impose orders on the people

7. That the party call on all elected and appointed office holders from the party in the state and national level to be more alive to their responsibilities and be more accessible to party faithful.

8. The meeting appeals to all gubernatorial Aspirants in the party to conduct their aspirations with the courtesy and decency it required while visiting Ose Local Government in order to promote unity, harmony and guarantee peace within the party.

9. The Stakeholders passed a vote of confidence on Chief (Hon.) Olatunji Oshati, member representing Ose State Constituency in the Ondo State House of Assembly for his steadfastness.

10. Finally, the party pleaded with the state government and party leadership to continue to relate solely with our able and trusted leaders from Ose Local Government on issues of appointment and nomination and nobody is allowed to act or represent our collective interests without our authority from another local government outside, Ose.

The meeting was chaired by the local government party chairman, Chief Ladi Tenabe, and was supported by the Senatorial Chairman, Hon. JM.Oredola, immediate past honourable Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Olayato Aribo, Commissioner in the Local Government Service Commission, Arole Dennis Alonge-Niyi, member, Ondo State House of Assembly, Chief Olatunji Emmanuel Oshati, Hon. Eni Omosule a one time member of the House of Representatives, Dr. Jide Owoka, and two former permanent secretary in the state, Dr. Bade Omoloja and Mr. Sunday Agbotoba.

Others were the local government working committee members, Ward Chairmen, youth and women leaders with additional 2 leaders from each of the 12 wards.