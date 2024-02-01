Ondo 2024: APC Leaders Caution Party Over Aiyedatiwa

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have cautioned the national leadership of the party against denying Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State the party’s ticket to contest the November 16 governorship election.

The leaders drawn from the six local governments from Ondo South senatorial district said the leadership of the party should avoid the Edo State scenario where Governor Godwin Obaseki was denied the APC’s ticket and was pushed to the rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to contest.

Rising from a meeting in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo local government area of the state, the leaders promised to work together as a team to ensure that Aiyedatiwa is elected as the state governor after completing the term of late Rotimi Akeredolu.

The meeting which was attended by past political appointees, said the meeting became necessary to speak with one voice and mobilise support for the governor at the grassroots.

Speaking on behalf of other leaders of the APC from the Ondo South, the zone of Governor Aiyedatiwa, Prof Simidele Odimayo said since the sitting governor who is from the zone is contesting, he should be given an automatic ticket to contest the election.

His words “During the last governorship election in Edo State, when Obaseki was to be re-elected, the APC party refused to give him the ticket. At the end of the day, he left the party for the PDP, and he won on the platform of the PDP. That is why Edo State today is a PDP state. It is an error from the party leadership. We don’t want such a thing to happen in Ondo State.

“God has already given us a governor by making Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa the governor at this time. It is painful to us that Akeredolu left this world, but we know that he will be happy to have APC continue to be in power”

Odimayo said the leaders are prepared for any mode of primary election adopted by the leadership of the party but warned against trading Aiyedatiwa to any candidate from the zone, whose political arrangement is to produce the next governor of the State.

His words “This meeting is the gathering of friends of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Ondo South. We have decided to come together as his friends and leaders in Ondo South to discuss how we can actualize the mandate of his being elected come April in the primary and also in the general election.

“We have discovered that he is a man of principle, a man of progress who is determined to make the change, a man of wisdom, a man of great patience, and we know he can be able to carry the affairs of the state to a great level of development. We have no other option than to come together and implore our people that there is no other way; it is Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa all the way.

Other leaders said Aiyedatiwa’s ambition is a collective one for the people of the senatorial district, describing the governor as a unifier who would bring unprecedented development to the state.

The leaders assured that Aiyedatiwa would build on the policies and development initiated by his former principal, Oluwarotimi Akeredolj, especially in the area of infrastructural development.

A member of the House of Assembly representing Okitipupa Constituency II, Hon. Ololade Gbegudu, said “We are here to talk to our people about our dear governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Everybody is willing to join the train, and everybody is committed to this job, and by the special grace of God, we will triumph.

“I was one of the people who moved against the impeachment of the governor when he was the Deputy Governor. I was one of the leading members of the 11 lawmakers that voted against his impeachment.”

Also, a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Amidu Takuro from Odigbo described Aiyedatiwa as a team player who has worked with Akeredolu to change the face of Ondo state.

According to him, “Ondo Southern Senatorial is blessed, and Aiyedatiwa is one of our reigning stars. Coincidentally, God has chosen him as a sitting governor.

The hallmark of a good leader is to be a listening person, and you can find it in Aiyedatiwa. He is a person you can run to anytime and any day. He will always open his door and listen to you.

“Whatever he believes is right, he will tell you immediately. What he believes is not right, he will also tell you. He is not a deceiver. He is a rational thinker. He doesn’t think about himself alone, and he is a person who is full of patience. I’m enticed by such a person.

“He has demonstrated that he is capable of leading us in this state, having been the deputy governor of the state for about three years. He has acted as acting governor for two consecutive terms, and he has never been found wanting. As an insider, I know he can continue from where Akeredolu stopped.

Former Chairman Okitipupa local government area, Hon. Wale Ogunmade, said “We are here to give support to our son, His Excellency, Lucky Aiyedatiwa. He is our moment in the state, and we are trying to seize the moment, which is why all of our people are gathering here today to give support to our own.

“We trust Aiyedatiwa; he has been in the office as a deputy governor, acting governor, and currently as governor of the state. We believe that he has experience, so regardless of other contenders, we believe I’m him. At the moment, there is no vacancy”