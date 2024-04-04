Ondo 2024: APC Group Declares Support For Aiyedatiwa

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mato Mandate Group (MMG) has declared its support for the aspiration of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State ahead of the party’s primary fixed for April 20.

The convener of the group, Mr Matthew Oye Oyerinmade who was the runner-up in the party’s primary for Ondo South senatorial district of the APC in last year’s election said the decision of the group to support Aiyedatiwa was jointly taken by over 7,000 card-carrying members of the party.

Oyerinmade said the decision underscores MMG’s unwavering commitment to promoting transparency, ethical leadership, good governance, and community well-being within the APC and the good people of the state.

The convener said “With over 7000 card-carrying APC members in our ranks, our support for Governor Aiyedatiwa is a substantial asset, especially under the direct primary mode of the election.

“Governor Ayedatiwa’s exceptional track record and dedication to our party’s values make him the ideal candidate to lead Ondo State forward.”

Oyerinmade said the endorsement followed a comprehensive selection process conducted by a panel commissioned by Mato the Mandate Group.

The group said “Through extensive consultations both within and outside MMG, the panel ensured a thorough understanding of the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Ondo State.

“As the APC primary elections draw near, Mato Mandate Group is poised to leverage its extensive membership base to rally unequivocal support for Governor Aiyedatiwa. through grassroots mobilization, community engagement initiatives, and strategic outreach efforts, MMG aims to ensure that the Governor’s message resonates deeply among party members and the broader electorate.

“Looking ahead, Mato Mandate Group remains steadfast in its commitment to actively shaping the future of the APC and Ondo State under Governor Ayedatiwa’s exemplary leadership. Advocacy for policies that promote transparency, accountability, and social progress will continue to drive MMG’s agenda.”

The group called on all APC members and the people of the state to unite behind Governor Aiyedatiwa’s candidacy in the upcoming primary elections. Together, let us forge a path toward a brighter, more prosperous future for our party and our beloved state.