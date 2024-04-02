Ondo 2024: APC cautions guber aspirants against unguarded utterances

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday tasked aspirants to the party’s ticket in the April 20 primary election to avoid utterances that could heat up the polity. The party in its Easter message to members in Akure by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaye, said its focus remained to support a conducive atmosphere for the emergence of a popular candidate.

According to Kalejaye, the party is waxing stronger, intimidating to other political parties and is the most organised and viable party in the state. He commended the loyalty and commitment of its leaders and members thus far, assuring its teeming members of better days ahead. Kalejaye said the party is optimistic that Nigeria’s economy would get better soon. “We rejoice with our members, and indeed, all Christians, over the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, which symbolises victory.

It is the essence of Easter. “It is our wish that the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ will activate a deeper sense of patriotism, unity within our fold and uncommon love for our dear state in the interest of all,” he said.