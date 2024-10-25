Ondo 2024: Akoko Will Feel Impact Of My Administration – Aiyedatiwa

Share

Governor Luck Aiyedatiwa has assured the people of Akoko Southeast and other parts of the Akoko area of the state that his administration will spread developmental projects across all parts of the State.

Aiyedatiwa, who thanked the people for their warm reception and support, said Akoko South East Local Government Area would feel the impact of his administration.

At the palace of Oba Akinyele Akinsunloye Oyolola, the Olisua of Isua Akoko, the Governor said his administration has always prioritized inclusive governance and will continue to ensure that every part of the state feels represented.

The Governor assured the monarch that security remains a top priority for his administration.

According to him, “We recognize the importance of security, and that is why we have continued to equip our security outfits with operational vehicles, especially the Amotekun Corps and we are working closely with other security agencies to ensure the safety of our people and protect livelihoods across the state.

“We understand the significance of good roads for trade and movement. The Isua road will receive attention soon, and we are committed to upgrading healthcare services to provide better care for the people of the local government.”

Oba Akinsunloye commended the Governor for appointing indigenes of the community into his government, stressing that the community has no reason not to support his election.

His words “Your Excellency, we appreciate the progress your administration has made so far, especially in appointing sons and daughters of our council area into your administration.

“This gesture has given us a sense of belonging, and we thank you for recognizing our people”, the monarch said, before presenting the needs of the people to the Governor.

The Governor, during strategic stops at Ipe Akoko, Ipesi Akoko, and Ifira Akoko, appealed to the people of Akoko Southeast to convert their overwhelming show of love into electoral support in the forthcoming November 16 gubernatorial election.

His words: “I am truly touched by the love and support I see here today. This crowd shows the faith you have in what we have achieved together.

“But I appeal to you, don’t let this love end with today’s welcome. On November 16, I need you to translate it into votes.

“This election is our opportunity to keep moving forward. I appeal to every one of you: let’s consolidate our gains by voting to continue on this path of development.

“This election is a defining moment. I urge you to protect the progress we have started by standing with us at the polls.”

