Ondo 2024: Akeredolu’s death creates disequilibrium in APC –Oke

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, has blamed the upsurge in the number of those jostling for the ticket of the party for November 16 governorship election on the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Oke said many of those seeking the ticket of the party ahead of the election have no business in the race if not for the death of Akeredolu.

According to him, Akeredolu knew who was competent among them and who would continue with his legacies and build on them instead of those masquerading as governorship aspirants when they knew they had nothing to offer the citizens.

Not less than 20 aspirants, including the incumbent, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, former Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa and former Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, have shown interest in the APC’s ticket in the governorship primary fixed for April.