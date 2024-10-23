Ondo 2024: Ajayi Will Tackle Insecurity – Makinde

Share

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured the residents of Akoko Northwest/Northeast federal constituency of adequate security if they choose the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Hon Agboola Alfred Ajayi, as the governor in the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State.

Makinde led the PDP’s campaign to Ikare-Akoko in Akoko Northeast and Ogbagi and Okeagbe in the Akoko Northwest area of the state as part of campaign activities for next month’s election.

Makinde said the PDP candidate would not disappoint the people of the state, saying that Ajayi would also carry the traditional rulers along in his administration.

The Oyo Governor declared that the victory of the PDP in the forthcoming governorship poll would be a liberation for the people of the Sunshine State.

His words “This is a vote of liberation. Once there is security, every other thing will fall into place. Insecurity will be a thing of the past once Ajayi is elected as governor.

” If he wins the election, I want to assure you that Agboola Ajayi will give traditional rulers a place of pride once he is elected. We are behind him. We will do everything to ensure victory in the election.”

Ajayi, in his speech, promised to carry along the traditional rulers in his administration.

According to him “We will involve traditional rulers in the governance of the state. All first-class Obas will be members of the cash allocation committee. They will be part of the security and contract verification exercises.”

Ajayi appealed to the traditional rulers in the state to prevail on their subjects not to be involved in violence or in any act capable of causing a crisis during the election. He also urged the people to resist rigging.

His words “We don’t want crisis in Ondo State, the crisis of 1983 is still fresh in our minds. If they rig in other places, they shouldn’t try in this state. My government would carry the traditional rulers in the administration, traditional rulers would approve government projects in local government areas.

“Our traditional rulers would also be empowered to assist in tackling security challenges in the Akoko Area. Help talk to our people not to cause trouble before, during, and after the election.,”

