Ondo 2024: Ajayi Towers Above Aiyedatiwa- PDP Campaign Council

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has tackled the Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Mr Wale Akinlosotu over the claim that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa performed better than the candidate of the party, Hon. Agboola Ajayi at the debate on Sunday.

Akinlosotu had said Aiyedatiwa trounced his opponent and the PDP’s candidate in the debate as he congratulated the governor for the superlative performance which left his opponent bewildered.

Akinlosotu described the debate as yet another opportunity for the governor to showcase his achievements across all sectors of the state economy, which he delivered to the satisfaction of all amid loud ovation from the gathering.

However, the Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ayo Fadaka described the statement credited to Akinlosotu as misrepresentation of fact of what transpired during the national debate.

Fadaka in a statement issued on Tuesday said, “The world is amazed at the quality and content of a Governor who was unable to answer questions and give a statistical analysis of issues that concern the state, fidgety and poorly coordinated throughout the duration of the programme.

He was so clay-footed and not honest enough to declare publicly how much he has personally appropriated as his monthly security votes.

“He was so bereft of facts on all issues he supretends, Ondo State has never been this unlucky! Our desire to have a Governor who has the requisite experience to discharge the responsibilities of the office exquisitely has not been threatened by Aiyedatiwa’s lackluster performance, and this continues to resonate with people.

“While we understand the precarious situation the Information Commissioner found himself in and the need for him to at least launder the depreciating image of his boss, we urge him not to issue statements that will call into question his competence in the use of words, ability to give accurate accounts of events and this because his report of the debate is a direct opposite of the event.

“We call on the people of Ondo State to vote for Agboola Ajayi of the PDP as he represents the path to a fresh beginning.

