Ondo 2024: Aiyedatiwa, Sen. Ibrahim Submit APC Guber Forms

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim on Thursday submitted their nomination and expression of interest forms for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket.

Addressing journalists at the APC National secretariat in Abuja, the governor, who was accompanied by several state officials and lawmakers, promised to consolidate on his achievements so far if given opportunity to fly the ticket of the party.

Aiyedatiwa said within the short period as governor of Ondo state, he has been able to paid some salaries, pension and other arrears being owed since 2014.

Asked about his chances of picking the ticket, the Ondo governor said he has nothing to fear, adding that other aspirants were not threat to his chance.

Meanwhile, Senator representing Ondo South and one of the frontline governorship aspirants, Jimoh Ibrahim, has promised to turn the state to Dubai in Nigeria if given opportunity to govern the state.

Addressing newsmen, Ibrahim described himself as the best aspirant among others, stating that he is wealthy enough not to steal the resources of Ondo state as a governor.

“I have several degrees and PhD which you can all see and I have attached them to the forms submitted.

“Beyond that, I ran for the election of the governorship in 2003. Baba Ajasin, Ajagu and myself. Baba Ajasin who came first with about 320,000 votes, the other followed with about 205, 000 votes.

“I followed with about 19,6000 votes very close, they are all dead and I am the only person alife.

“I stood for election about two years ago or one and a half years ago, and now I’m at the office of the Senate.

“I am the first APC Senator in the Ondo State, since APC was formed they have not been able to win election in Ondo house

“I came with some Cambridge data analytics and l was able to win that election, l scored 111,677 votes against Agbola Ajayi so I gave him over 60,000 votes difference amongst all the contestants.”

The serving Senator revealed that he will soon pay about N140m to the party for 100,000 members

On whether the governor has been endorsed, Senator Ibrahim said: “It is stupid to say you are looking for endorsement, politics is about democracy and democracy is about number.

He quipped, “Was Asiwaju endorsed during APC Presidential primary? But at the end of the day, he won the election with no endorsement from anybody, when you believe is your turn it is your turn. It is my turn to be Ondo governor

“As am leaving here by Monday, I am paying 140 million naira to the party for 100,000 membership dues.”