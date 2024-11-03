Ondo 2024: Aiyedatiwa, Ajayi Differ On Security Vote, Minimum Wage

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his counterpart in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Agboola Ajayi, differed sharply on the amount collected on security vote monthly and the amount that was supposed to be paid as minimum wage to the state public workers.

Ajayi had, during a debate anchored on Channels Television on Sunday, accused Aiyedatiwa of collecting #1.2 billion monthly as a security vote, and yet the state is not secured as people were killed and kidnapped.

However, Aiyedatiwa described Ajayi as a ‘liar’ by insinuating that he collected such an amount of money as a security vote.

He said there was no amount of money he spent without budget allocation and challenged Ajayi to show the people where he got his information from.

Aiyedatiwa assured the citizens of the protection of their lives and properties before, during, and after the November 16 governorship election.

Speaking on the need for state Police, Aiyedatiwa said, “Amotekun can trace crime to its root cause, and the Corps is ready to transform into a state police. There is nothing like an N1.2 billion security vote. It is a lie from the pit of hell. Security vote is a security issue and I can’t reveal it.

“There are industries in Ondo State, among which is the Ondo-Linyi Industry, where they convert cassava to ethanol and make textile materials. We also have an industry that turns cocoa into chocolate. And they are being exported.

“We have a lot of investors that have shown interest to invest in agriculture in the state. They are interested in the state because of the peace existing in the state.

“There are businesses that the government does not get involved in but to provide the enabling environment. Investors are ready to invest in Ifon Ceramics. We are clearing land to boost farming, particularly cocoa.”

However, Ajayi told the viewers that he would set up barracks in the forest areas of the state to protect the lives and properties of residents and allow farmers easy access to their farmlands.

His words “The poor people in Ondo State are more in numbers. What we rely on in Ondo is the collection of salary. The cocoa industry of the state has not positively impacted the economy of the state.

“No single palm oil factory in Ondo State. When I become governor, I will establish a Sunshine glass factory to replace the defunct Oluwa glass. We will also invest in our local airport, which is a cargo airport, to boost agriculture and food security for the state.

“There is no single tractor in the state, so the government is not prepared to invest in agriculture.

“There is no single development in Ilaje communities, and the governor is from the area. When I am governor of Ondo State, in one or two years, I will initiate policies that will drive the cocoa industry in the state.

“As governor, I will cancel the Ministry of Local because it is criminal not to allow local government to run their affair.”

On minimum wage, Ajayi said he would pay #76.000.00 as minimum wage when he assumes office. His words “Ondo State workers will be happier when I pay N76,000. I have been a local government chairman, member of the House of Representatives, Deputy Governor, and Acting Governor.”

On the economy, Aiyedatiwa said the economy of the state is in safe hands and would continue to generate employment for citizens and residents to work, earn money, and pay taxes to the coffer of the government.

Ajayi, however, said he would construct a road linking the riverine area of the state to the hinterland, and people would be able to earn more money legitimately.

