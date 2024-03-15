Ondo 2024: Aiyadatiwa’s WAEC Result Under Scrutiny Ahead Of Guber Poll

As the people of Ondo State count down to the November Gubernatorial election preceded by the party primaries scheduled for the month of April, the academic records of the incumbent Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa have once again been called into question.

A civil rights activist and Lawyer, Kayode Mogbojuri relying on the Freedom of Information Act, has written to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to authenticate the credentials of the Governor and issues surrounding it.

The request from the Examination body includes:

1. Information of the candidate with the examination number 019 with center number 15592 with the name, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for the 1982 May/June, Examination.

2. Whether or not in the year 1982, anyone with the name Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa wrote GCE exams with centre number 15592 and examination number 019

3. List of schools accredited for WAEC examinations in Lagos State in the year 1982.

4. List of Centre’s and schools accredited for GCE in the year 1982.

It would be recalled that another lawyer had before now petitioned the Nigerian Police over the secondary school certificate results of the Governor and over which a police report has been issued.

While all aspirants under various parties warm up for the primaries, the status of the results of the Governor and issues surrounding it will go a long way to determine what becomes of him and his aspiration as he presently enjoys immunity from prosecution as a Governor.