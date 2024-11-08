Ondo 2014: I’ll Build o On Agagu’s Legacies – Aiyedatiwa

Share

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) has promised to build on the legacies of late Governor Olusegun Agagu in Ondo South senatorial district if elected in next week’s governorship election.

New Telegraph recalls that Agagu was the governor of the state between 2003 and 2009.

He was in the South senatorial district where most of the candidates jostling for the governorship seat come from.

Aiyedatiwa, who continued his statewide governorship campaign, assured the people of Okitipupa Local Government Area of comprehensive development if elected as governor.

Aiyedatiwa, who met with monarchs of the Local Government, said he considered himself fortunate to be the third governor emerging from the region, following in the legacies of service established by his predecessors.

Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the foundational infrastructure established by the late former governor, Agagu, and promised to build on those achievements, especially in the area of road construction.

To further support growth in Ikaleland, the Governor pledged to facilitate the establishment of an airstrip facility in the local government.

He said, “This will make it easier for investors to access the region, facilitating business and economic opportunities and growth.”

He also provided reassurance regarding the proposed deep seaport project in the south, confirming that work would commence after the election in the coming year.

The Governor also disclosed that a 20-kilometer road construction project in the Southern Senatorial District has already been approved, aiming to enhance connectivity in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the monarchs, the Abodi of Ikaleland, Oba George Babatunde Faduyile, Adegun II, expressed their support for Governor Aiyedatiwa, remarking that, true to his name, “Lucky,” the governor had indeed brought fortune to the Ikale people.

The monarch said, “We are blessed to have a leader like you; there is already a sense of peace and stability in the land.” The monarch prayed for the governor’s success in the coming election.

Addressing a large gathering of supporters at Methodist Primary School in Okitipupa, Aiyedatiwa conveyed his gratitude to the people as he was visibly moved by the impressive turnout.

The Governor, in the company of the Director General of the campaign, Hon Abiola Makinde, and Chief Olusola Oke, among other party leaders, also commissioned the secretariat of the APC in the local government.

Aiyedatiwa addressed the people of Ode Aye and urged them to transform the display of support and passion into decisive action on election day.

Leaders of the party in the area, including former Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, former Commissioner for Education, Pastor Femi Agagu, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Pastor Segun Ayerin, business mogul, Dr Jide Adewinle, a member of the House of Assembly representing Okitipupa Constituency 1, Hon. Chris Ayebusiwa, the DG of the campaign in Okitipupa, Hon. Ola Oguntimehin, and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Forestry and Produce, Bidemi Obayagbon, popularly known as OC General, mobilised support for the governor in the area, urging residents to vote the APC on November 16.

