Ondo 20024: GOV, Ododo Rallies Ebira Community For Aiyedatiwa

Share

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State on Saturday rallied support for his Ondo State counterpart, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in the state.

Ododo who led the gathering of Ebira indigenes in Owo, spoke on behalf of the community, drumming support for Governor Aiyedatiwa ahead of the polls.

Ododo told his kinsmen that “We, the entire Ebira community across Ondo State, have resolved to support and vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming election in this State.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa, the Ebira community stands with you; we are here in solidarity because we believe in continuity. Since the passing of the late Governor Akeredolu, you have upheld his legacies and continued the good work he started.

“You have been tested and trusted, and that is why we are 100 percent behind you. The Ebira people are solidly with you, and we will ensure victory come November 16.”

In his response, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude for the community’s support and praised President Tinubu’s commitment to Ondo State’s economic development.

According to him “President Tinubu has continuously shown interest in our state’s progress. Since his assumption of office, he has never wavered in his support for us.”

Aiyedatiwa also commended Governor Ododo for his exemplary leadership, saying: “I appreciate the Kogi State Governor for managing his state with the strength of youth and the wisdom of elders”.

Reflecting on the APC primary election in Ondo State, which Governor Ododo chaired, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed confidence in a fair and transparent electoral process in November 16.

Aiyedatiwa expressed his appreciation for the Ebira community’s solidarity and reassured them of inclusiveness in his administration.

The deputy governor of Ondo state, Dr. Olayide Adelami, whose local government hosted the rally, thanked Governor Ododo for his love for Aiyedatiwa and the APC.

Adelami said “Having left your state to come mobilise your people for the success of our party in the forthcoming election, it is obvious that you truly love our party and my principal, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“Today, you have shown commitment to the economic development of your people both at home and away from home; this is the quality of a good leader, and our administration shall not relent in the recognition and inclusion of non-indigenes in decision-making in this state”

Share

Please follow and like us: