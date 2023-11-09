Oncologist: Early Detection Of Breast Cancer Key To Survival

…says PET/CT scan guarantees effective treatment

Me Cure Healthcare Limited has raised the alarm over the late presentation of breast cancer in the country and in the entire West African sub region, saying early detection is key to curb the rising prevalence of the disease. Me Cure has also highlighted the important role of PET/CT scan in managing cancers, say- ing the equipment ensures effective treatment, adding that, “we need to push down the mortality rate, ensure more professionals and equipment in the field are available to stamp out the scourge.”

In addtion, Mecure Cancer Centre, revealed that Mecure has set up Cancer Centre, as efforts to improve treatment of the condition in Nigeria and Africa at large. “To that end, the Centre has the only Pet CT Scan in West Africa. With the Pet CT Scan, we are able to detect if a tumor is cancerous or not. We can also detect when a patient is completely cured of cancer.” Speaking at a panel discussion on Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Lagos at the weekend, the Chief Medical Director for MeCure Healthcare Limited, Dr. Adeniji Adeoluwa, urged women to be consistent in examining their breasts and call the attention of an expert if anything unusual is detected.

The Breast Cancer Month organised by MeCure has the theme ‘Ambrace Your Breasts Get Screened Today’. The organisation has therefore urged Nigerians to ensure the early detection of the dis- ease and subsequently initiate prompt treatment to avert the metastases of the cancer. While also debunking the wrong claims that cancer is a death sentence, Adeniji stressed that cancer is curable but must be detected early.

Speaking further, he said that some innovations in the management of cancers has now made it possible to successfully remove and tackle advanced cancers. However he said, “We emphasize prevention. People should know when and how to examine the body; they need to know what to do so as to examine their breasts.” According to him, breast cancer can present as a lump in the armpit area. “When you see this, quickly report to the hospital. Treatment should be immediate and effective treatment is also key..”

The organisation lamented that the mortality rate of breast cancer in West Africa has failed to reduce because victims seek preventive measures late. Adeoluwa, who regretted the shortage of oncologists in the country, also urged the government to create a conducive environment for medical practitioners. “In this part of the world, peo- ple prevent it very late. They come when the cancer is advanced. As a result, you will do your best, but you cannot cure the cancer. Cancer is curable when detected very early. It is the reason for having this campaign so that people can know that the whole essence is for them to go to the hospital, report the cases on time, detect it early and they can be cured.

A cancer survivor and Chief Executive Officer, Tinuke Cancer Foundation, Ms Tinu Lawal, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer nine years ago when the awareness was low, noting that low awareness caused many people to live in denial. She however stated that there are facilities available to cure the ailment when detected early. The Relationship Manager, Corporate Banking, Union Bank, Mr Oluyinka Kuyinu, said the quality of the health of citizens has an impact on the economy of the country. He also stressed the need for early detection, adding that the private sector can work with organisations like Mecure to give discounts on screening and treatment for breast cancer.