‘Once In 300 Years’ Rain Hits Thai City As Floods Ravage South East Asia

Parts of Thailand are battling record floods, which have killed at least 33 people and prompted authorities to deploy military ships and helicopters to support relief efforts.

The deluge has hit 10 provinces across the country’s south over the past week, with the city of Hat Yai, a business hub bordering Malaysia, recording its heaviest rainfall in 300 years – 335mm in a single day.

Photos show vehicles and houses submerged in the city, while desperate residents await rescue on their rooftops. Relentless rains have also ravaged neighbouring countries.

In Vietnam, the death toll has risen to 98 in a week, while in Malaysia, more than 19,000 people have been forced from their homes, reports the BBC.

More than 2 million people in Thailand have been affected by the floods, but just 13,000 have been moved to shelters. The vast majority are cut off and unable to get help, according to Reuters news agency.