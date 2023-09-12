Onas Urges European Investors To Explore Opportunities In Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone

…as he commends Tinubu pro-active measures

Barely a week after President Bola Tinubu called on Indian investors to maximize the advantage of Nigeria’s economic potential, a stakeholder in the nation’s economy, Dr Abbey Onas has urged European investors to seize opportunities in Nigeria’s Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone.

Onas, who is the Coordinator of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone and Chairman of ZGM Investment Group, stated this while delivering an address at the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, where he urged European investors to explore the immense prospects and opportunities within Nigeria, particularly the Ogun Guangdong free trade zone.

Highlighting the proactive policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu aimed at attracting foreign direct investments, Onas emphasized the presence of highly educated Nigerians eager to collaborate with global partners.

Challenging the negative narrative surrounding investing in Nigeria and Africa, Dr. Onas called on the media to portray the country as a destination for mutually beneficial business partnerships. Acknowledging concerns about Nigeria’s business environment, he urged investors not to wait, as the administration’s efforts to secure foreign interests could lead to missed opportunities in the future. He pointed to President Tinubu’s success in transforming Lagos State as evidence of Nigeria’s potential for economic growth.

In his appeal to the European Union, Onas urged proactive measures to support prospective investors in Nigeria and reshape Africa’s investment landscape. He expressed gratitude to the Polish ambassador to Nigeria for recognizing the opportunities in Nigeria’s free trade zone and discussed fruitful collaboration between Poland and Nigeria in trade and investment.

Meanwhile, observers have described Dr. Onas’ impassioned call as a powerful reminder of the untapped potential in Nigeria’s Ogun Guangdong free trade zone and Africa’s evolving economic landscape, considering his emphasis on the need for global collaboration to dispel misconceptions and foster a brighter future for international investment in Nigeria.