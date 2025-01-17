Onanuga’s Death: Kalu Leads House Delegation To Ogun For Condolence

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has described the late House Deputy Chief Whip, Adewunmi Onanuga as the most vocal and friendly of them all in the parliament.

Kalu disclosed this when he led a high-powered delegation of House members on behalf of the Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, on a condolence visit to the deceased hometown in Sagamu, Ogun state on Friday.

He consoled the late Onanuga’s mother, Chief Mrs. Comfort Folashade Etutu and the grieving children, urging them to remain steadfast in God despite the sad occurrence.

Kalu revealed that the Speaker of the House was always fond of Onanuga due to her unique way of introducing herself at the plenary sessions.

He said: “We heard the sad news two days ago and we were all shocked. The Speaker who is presently not in the country instructed that I should immediately lead a delegation of the House to pay our condolences.

“We can’t describe your tears. We cannot say we don’t understand your tears reason being that your daughter was a good ambassador of your good self.

“She was dogged, very intelligent, vocal, active, friendly and very jovial, hugging and supporting everyone, sending out positive energy whenever you come around her. The Speaker and all of us will miss her so much.

“The speaker enjoys seeing her showcase the Yoruba in her by the way she introduces herself. We all do. She is irreplaceable. Some will be like her but none will be her. She was quite different and unique. She was dedicated. When we were running for these positions, she stood by us, galvanising people and supporting us. We will all miss her.

“Weep no more. I am sure God knows the best. We can’t question Him. Our hope is in the Almighty Father. He will not allow you to be ashamed. He’s a burden bearer. This is like a night but there will be joy in the morning. Please, be hopeful.

“May the Lord give you the fortitude to bear this great loss. May the Lord give you hope, Keep trusting in Him. Have hope, God has not departed from the family”.

“We will not turn our back on you. I am sure the Speaker will come when he returns. Please, call on us, anywhere we can help. We will always be there. May the Lord keep and protect you. There will be no sudden death in this family again. May the Lord preserve you”, he prayed.

Until her demise, Onanuga represented the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker also led the delegation of the House to Abeokuta, the State capital for the Fidau prayers for the late Monsurat Atinuke Bankole, the mother of the former Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole.

He described the late Mrs Bankole as a mother who sacrificed all for the well-being of her children.

“We are glad to be associated with this family. This assignment was given to me yesterday by the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Tajudeen Abass, GCON who’s unavoidably absent. He insisted that a high-powered delegation should be here to honour Mama because of the great gift she gave to the National Assembly.

“The 6th Assembly experienced one of the greatest speakers, sound, eloquent, and knowledgeable in legislative practices. Our brother Dimeji Bankole became one of those who laid the foundation of what we are enjoying today in the National Assembly.

“I watched him from afar and I was inspired by the way he handled his job as a Presiding Officer, not knowing today I will be here to give tribute to the woman who prepared him for this office.

“I celebrate Mama. A little research shows that at one point, she left Lagos to come and support the children who were in Abeokuta in 1980. Only a few women will sacrifice their businesses to give their time to raise the next generation.

“For that, we duff our hat for Mama. Years after she made that sacrifice, her son became the number 4 citizen of Nigeria. It goes to show that when we make sacrifices we lay seeds that will germinate and provide succor to us. I also found out that what you sow today is what you reap tomorrow.

“A scripture in the Bible says to train up a child in the way he should go so that when he’s old he will not depart from it.

“She lived to reap the fruit of that labour. I want to commiserate with this family and ask God Almighty to give you the fortitude to bear this loss. Mama came, saw and conquered and left her footprints”, Kalu said.

