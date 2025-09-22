Onanuga To El-Rufai: Tinubu Won’t Be Life President, 2027 Plot Doomed

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga has taken a swipe at former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai over his recent comments about the President.

Onanuga said El-Rufai’s speculations that Tinubu intends to become a “life president” after 2027 are baseless, unfounded, and absurd.

According to him, President Tinubu remains a democrat who has no intention of staying in office beyond May 28, 2031, after his expected re-election in 2027.

He added that El-Rufai and his associates’ efforts to derail Tinubu’s re-election bid are futile, describing the mission as “doomed to fail.”

Onanuga also pointed to the warm reception Tinubu received in Kaduna last Friday as proof of the President’s continued strong support in the North, contrary to El-Rufai’s narrative that the region has abandoned him.

He urged Governor Uba Sani to reach out to his predecessor, suggesting that El-Rufai “may need professional counselling to steer him away from hallucinations and political fabrications.”