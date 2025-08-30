Onanuga Tasks Alia’s Media Team On Projecting FG Reforms

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has called for stronger collaboration between the media team of Governor Hyacinth Alia and that of the Presidency in projecting the developmental strides of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Onanuga made the call yesterday in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, during an interactive session with the Governor’s media team.

During the meeting, the Presidential aide was taken through a detailed presentation of Governor Alia’s projects and achievements, delivered by the Chief Press Secretary, Sir Tersoo Kula.

The presentation highlighted the Governor’s interventions across key sectors, including road construction and rehabilitation, agriculture, healthcare, education, ICT, industrialisation, the humanitarian sector, and human capital development.

These, Onanuga noted, reflect a focused and deliberate approach to governance.

He expressed surprise at the level of progress achieved within just two years in office, stressing that the accomplishments were clear evidence that Governor Alia has been prudently utilising revenues accruing to the state, much of which comes from the positive outcomes of President Tinubu’s reforms.

He further observed that the Governor’s performance demonstrates a clear understanding of the fundamental needs of the people and a commitment to addressing them.

According to him, President Tinubu is pleased with APC governors who are delivering good governance, stressing the importance of synergy among media teams of APC-controlled states to ensure that Nigerians are adequately informed of the administration’s efforts and achievements.