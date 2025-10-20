Onanuga Slams Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Ejimakor For Joining Sowore-Led Protest

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has criticised Aloy Ejimakor, one of the lawyers representing detained IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, for participating in a protest organised in Abuja by activist Omoyele Sowore.

In a post on his official X handle, Onanuga said he was surprised to see Ejimakor among the small group of demonstrators mobilised by Sowore, describing the protest as “shambolic.”

“I spotted Aloy Ejimakor, one of Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, among the small group of protesters mobilised in Abuja by Omoyele Sowore. I wonder what Mr. Ejimakor was thinking when he decided to join this shambolic protest,” Onanuga wrote.

He argued that as a legal practitioner, Ejimakor should be aware of the principle of sub judice, given that Kanu’s treason trial is still ongoing before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“The prosecution has concluded its case, and it is now incumbent upon Mr. Ejimakor and the other lawyers to mount a strong defence for Kanu,” he added.

Onanuga accused Ejimakor of abandoning his professional duty in favour of “extra-legal tactics”, alleging that his participation in the protest was an attempt to influence public sentiment and the judicial process.

“Rather than focusing on preparing a strong case, Mr. Ejimakor has resorted to extra-legal tactics, joining a career anarchist to influence the process. His action questions his adherence to professional ethics. Legal authorities should consider appropriate sanctions for the unethical conduct of the bearded lawyer,” Onanuga noted.