Onanuga Replies El-Rufai, Defends Tinubu’s Achievements

Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, has responded to remarks made by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who recently said in an interview that four years would not be enough for a political office holder to make meaningful changes in Nigeria.

Onanuga further accused El-Rufai of contradicting himself by spearheading opposition efforts to unseat President Tinubu, who has spent only two years in office.

In a series of posts on X, Onanuga accused El-Rufai and others he described as “political desperados” of pushing for Tinubu’s removal barely two years into his administration.

He said that rather than criticism, the administration’s record over the past two years should be recognised for its significant progress in stabilising the economy and boosting investor confidence.

Onanuga highlighted key achievements under Tinubu’s leadership, citing a 44-month high in foreign reserves, a surge in the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s All-Share Index from 53,000 to over 140,000 points, and a ₦26 trillion increase in market capitalisation. He also pointed to the harmonisation of exchange rates, the elimination of arbitrage, and four consecutive months of declining inflation as evidence of economic recovery.

He further noted that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product had grown to ₦103.5 trillion within two years, with consistent balance of payment surpluses, a rise in federal revenue, and increased allocations to states and local governments.

According to him, landmark initiatives such as the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and humanitarian cash transfers are addressing social needs, while a forthcoming tax reform is expected to further boost national revenue.

Taking a direct swipe at El-Rufai, Onanuga dismissed the former governor’s claims as politically motivated and said his administration’s results would speak for themselves ahead of the next election cycle.

“We will save this video and confront him during the campaign,” Onanuga wrote, stressing that Tinubu’s leadership is already delivering measurable progress despite economic challenges.