Onanuga Labels Obi As ‘Politically Desperate’

Spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga has labelled former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as politically desperate and inconsistent in his public positions.

In his comments on X while responding to a circulating video clip, Onanuga said Obi’s recent actions show a pattern of shifting political alliances and statements, even if it means contradicting his past positions or abandoning previous commitments.

According to him, Obi’s pursuit of the presidency has seen him make what Onanuga described as “unprincipled” decisions, including changing stance on key issues and associating with figures he had previously criticised.

“Obi appears willing to reverse his own statements and policies whenever it suits his political strategy.

“This latest video clip underscores a series of contradictions that raise questions about where he truly stands on major national issues,” Onanuga remarked.

Speaking further, he claimed Obi’s actions are disappointing to some of his supporters, noting that the former presidential candidate “has thrown his supporters under the bus.”

Tinubu’s spokesperson further argued that Obi has shown a willingness to engage with political figures he once criticised, and that his public commentary on social media platforms like X appears to align with trending topics rather than a consistent political ideology.

“Being a reliable political leader requires consistency of character and clarity of purpose.

“At the moment, no one can be sure where he stands on any major policy matter,” Onanuga added.