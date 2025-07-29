Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga has defended the national honours and monetary rewards conferred by President Bola Tinubu on the Super Falcons following their triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Tuesday, Onanuga dismissed criticisms suggesting the rewards were either excessive or inadequate.

He highlighted the contrast between the presidential gesture and the ₦150 million cash prize awarded to the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show, implying that national achievement in sports deserves greater recognition.

“When you remember that Multichoice, the organiser of the BBNaija reality show, is offering the winner ₦150 million grand prize, you wonder why some Nigerians are unappreciative of President Tinubu’s rewards to the Super Falcons.

“President Tinubu has rewarded excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry, and the undying Nigerian spirit,” he wrote

Onanuga’s remarks came just hours after President Tinubu hosted the victorious Super Falcons at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the ceremony, each player and member of the coaching staff was conferred with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

President Tinubu further approved a financial package amounting to the naira equivalent of $100,000 for each player, while members of the technical crew were awarded $50,000 each.

He also committed to providing all team members with three-bedroom homes in the Renewed Hope Housing Estate situated in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.