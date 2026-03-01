Onanuga Debunks Attempt To Poison President Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, has debunked the purported rumour making rounds that the kitchen staff at Aso Rock were arrested over an attempt to poison President Bola Tinubu.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the rumour, which gained traction on Facebook, Instagram, and X, on Sunday, March 1, was fueled by a 90-second video which had become viral.

According to the footage, a montage of unrelated scenes, including kitchen preparations, meetings with individuals in traditional attire, and vehicles arriving at a government building, features a voiceover narrating a story of an alleged security breach.

READ ALSO

The video has amassed thousands of views across social media, with posts on Facebook and Instagram amplifying the unverified allegations, including claims of a “presidential chef” being detained.

Reacting to the allegations in a press statement issued via his official X account, Onanuga described the report as fake, urging the public to disregard it.

“No Aso Rock kitchen staff arrested. No Aso Rock kitchen staff attempted to poison President Tinubu. Please ignore this fake news being disseminated by this video,” Onanuga said.