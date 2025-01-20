Onana’s Howler Ruins Man United, Everton Win As Forest Level With Arsenal

Share

Brighton capitalised on a disastrous mistake from Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana to condemn their hosts to a fourth defeat in five Premier League home games and leave Ruben Amorim’s side rooted in the bottom half of the table.

The visitors were already leading thanks to goals from Yankuba Minteh and Kauro Mitoma when Onana came sliding out to collect a low Yasin Ayari cross.

It seemed an easy enough take but somehow Onana managed to grab the ball, then release it. Substitute Georginio Rutter could not believe his luck as he turned the ball into an empty net, with Onana left exasperated at his inexplicable failure.

It was hardly the way United’s players would have wanted to mark the death of legendary striker Denis Law, but they deserved nothing more.

With world darts champion and lifelong United fan Luke Littler watching on, Brighton struck after just five minutes as Mitoma scorched away before presenting Minteh with the inviting finish.

Meanwhile, Everton started the road to recovery under returning manager David Moyes and piled more pressure on his struggling Tottenham counterpart Ange Postecoglou with an impressive 3-2 victory at Goodison Park.

Spurs were shambolic for long periods as they were overrun by a resurgent Everton, who had won only three Premier League matches this season – scoring 15 goals – before this game.

Everton deservedly led 3-0 at the interval, then survived a late Spurs revival as the scoreline was given an appearance that did not reflect the difference between the sides.

Similarly, Nottingham Forest moved level on points with second-placed Arsenal after withstanding an unlikely comeback by bottom club Southampton at the City Ground.

