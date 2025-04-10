Onana Worst Goalkeeper In Man United’s History – Matic

Share

Lyon midfielder, Nemanja Matic, has hit out at Andre Onana, calling him “one of the worst goalkeepers” in Manchester United’s history. Matic commented ahead of a Europa League quarter-final first leg against his former club.

The Serbian was asked about his observations on Onana’s claims that United should be too good for the Ligue 1 side.

“If David de Gea or Peter Schmeichel or (Edwin) Van der Sar say that, then I will question myself. “But if you are statistically one of the worst goalkeepers in Man United’s modern history, you know, he needs to show that before he says that.

We will see,” Matic told reporters. Matic played for the Red Devils between 2017 and 2022, making 189 appearances for the club. However, he failed to win a trophy during his time at Old Trafford.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

