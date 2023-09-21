Onana Takes Blame For Man United Defeat

The embattled Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana has said he believes he caused the club’s defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, September 20.

Manchester United have been having a poor run in the Premier League where they have recorded three defeats in their last five league games before meeting with German champions, Bayern Munich in Germany for their UEFA Champions League group stage opener.

During the game, Man United stunned their hosts by showing a lot of promise before the Cameroonian goalkeeper made a mistake that led to the match opener.

Andrea Onana who should have stopped Leroy Sané’s shot in the 28th minute, decided to push it into the net to add to United’s pressure.

After the goal, Bayern Munich players grew more confident as they pushed for more goals which they got in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, Bayern scored two more goals and conceded three as the game ended in a 4-3 defeat in favour of coach Thomas Tuchel’s side.

The four goals Andre Onana conceded made it 14 goals he had failed to stop in just six matches in all competitions. This goes to show how much he has been struggling at Old Trafford.

After the 4-3 defeat to Bayern, the Cameroon international in an interview explained how difficult he made the game end for his team.

“This is the life of a goalkeeper,” he said.

“It’s difficult. We started very good. After my mistake, we lost control of the game. It’s a difficult situation for us, for me especially because I’m the one who let the team down.

“We were very good on the ball, they didn’t create any chances, their first shot on target I made a mistake. It was the key point and the team went down because of that mistake.

“If we didn’t win today it was because of me.

“I have to learn from it and be strong. I have a lot to prove. My start in Manchester hasn’t been so good, not how I want. This was one of my worst games.”

Andre Onana will face another test on Saturday, September 23 when Manchester United travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley