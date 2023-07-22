Onana: Goalie Bids To Take Man United To Higher Glory

Manchester United parted ways with their long-standing goalkeeper David De Gea after 12 years but the Spaniard suc- cessor Andre Onana has to prove he is an upgrade on his predecessor. For years, the role and importance of the goalkeeper was hugely undervalued, possibly misunderstood and underutilised. They were there to stop the ball going in the goal, and that was pretty much it.

So, when maverick goalkeepers came along: Rene Higuita, Jorge Campos, Jose Luis Chilavert and Fabien Barthez, that made them even more memorable. But no longer is the goalkeeper just seen as the 11th player. More and more they’re utilised as a de facto 11th outfielder, meaning the qualities that underpinned Higuita & Co are becoming key components in the modern game. Onana is arguably the most extreme example of this kind of goalkeeper at the elite level of the sport.

He’s a risk taker, has a positive and creative mentality, and is every inch the embodiment of a modern goalkeeper. Moving for Onana as De Gea’s replacement is certainly a case of going from one extreme to another. The latter simply isn’t an assuring presence on the ball; the former is probably among the world’s calm- est and most confident goalkeepers in possession.

It shouldn’t be understated just how good De Gea has been for Man Utd over more than a decade at Old Trafford, but it’s also been clear that there are better all-round ‘keepers. Erik ten Hag often spoke highly of the Spaniard, but the writing was on the wall as soon as the Dutchman became Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor last year. “From every area of the team, I want productivity,” Ten Hag said in pre-season last year.

“That’s the most important thing, that players take the initiative on and off the ball, in offence and defence.” So, the arrival of Onana could have a transformational impact at United. They have some key players in defensive areas who are effective at playing through the lines, such as Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Casemiro, plus Bruno Fernandes a little higher up.

Adding a talented ball-playing goalkeeper is the logical next step, particularly given the Premier League seems to be the home of pressing these days. Eight of the 20 clubs from the top-five leagues with the most high turnovers in 2022/23 were English, and the competition’s average of 16.04 per match was also the most. Onana would certainly fit the bill. He may be someone who plays on the edge, but last season his 93.8 percent pass accuracy in his own half was only bettered by 12 goalkeepers (minimum 1,000 minutes played) across Europe’s top-five leagues, and just three of those attempted more passes on a per 90-minute basis than his average of 28.8.

De Gea, by comparison, found a teammate with 88 percent of passes in his own half from 19.3 passes every 90 minutes. So not only is Onana used to seeing a lot of the ball, he’s reliable. Given he’s often described as being a risk taker, this might sound surprising, but there’s a real purpose and deliberation to his game. ‘He will help squad go higher’ Ten Hag reiterated that Onana’s first job is to stop shots, but cited the importance of his abilities with his feet.

“Most important, always for a keeper, is clean sheets and he’s not doing that on his own,” Ten Hag told the Man Utd website. “Therefore, you need a very good defensive organisation, [it’s] quite clear. But also the capabilities of a keeper is [about] keeping the goal clean. So this is the first criterion of a good goalkeeper. “But, nowadays, football also demands good playing from the back, out-playing qualities, and that is a quality Andre has.

You need both and you need to cover both areas. So, yeah, we’re happy, of course. “I think with his physical presence and also with his personality, he is so keen on winning. He’s so, so eager to win trophies and he will help the team and he will help the squad to get to higher levels.”