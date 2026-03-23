Onalo: In A Growing Economy Life Should Be Made Easier For People

Professor Chris Onalo, Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA), the chartered body regulating credit management in Nigeria, in this interview with Tony Chukwunyem, speaks on the mandate of the institute and the importance of credit to the economy

NICA recently conferred its prestigious fellowship on several top bankers in the country. The Institute’s membership also comprises bankers. However, we do see reports of unprofessional practices by some bankers being responsible for a lot of bad loans in the industry. How can this be tackled?

Well, that question is indicting bankers. And I don’t like to answer such questions. Banking people, banking institutions, don’t exist to defraud people. They are not existing through their operations to weaken macroeconomic policy of the government.

So when credit goes bad, it’s attributable to so many factors. So banks do not in any way contribute to credit failure. And I think that record should be put clear. And then, too, the recent event, the investiture of the Institute’s new President, Dr. Markie Idowu, was attended by people from across sectors of the economy. It was not a bankers’ affair.

So many people that received NICA Fellowship Award in recognition of their longstanding excellence in credit management and in participating in the credit economy, or havehelped to channel credit for the growth of the economy. So theevent was very successful, it cut across various sectors of the economy.

Credit is the lifeblood of businesses, yet most SMEs in Nigeria still find it hard accessing loans from conventional banks. Why does this challenge persist?Yes, truly, credit is the lifeblood of an economy all over the world. And SMEs constitute the industrial strength of any nation.

If any nation wants to become an industrial economy or develop a very strong industrial base for the economy, the only window you can use to achieve that is by providing access to credit for SMEs. This is because SMEs are homegrown institutions.

They are the entrepreneurs; they are the ones that will eventually raise multinationals, Nigerian multinationals that open up businesses in other countries of the world. But the SMEs, MSMEs in Nigeria have that access to credit chapoenge.

The government of Nigeria recently came to their rescue by setting up a national credit guarantee company. Banks, generally, regardless of their numbers in the economy, their size in the economy, their influence everywhere, they are also under regulation by the central bank.

No central bank anywhere in the world gives loans to any, I mean, authorises loans by deposit money bank for any business which does not have collateral to back up that loan in case of default. Such has been the case in Nigeria. And it took, like in other countries, it took a long time, years, efforts, deciding whether to set up a mechanism that would encourage banks to lend to micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises. It always takes a longer time.

In Nigeria, we’ve been talking on the need for credit grantee schemes to be set up by the Federal Government with a high level of capitalisation in order to encourage banks to lend their money to SMEs. As I said earlier, no bank is authorised to lend to, to give out any loan without that loan being secured.

And that has been the case with so many of Nigerian micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises. So Nigeria is putting those dark days behind now through the establishment of the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation. And I think with that, SMEs will breathe a sigh of relief as time goes on.

Many struggling Nigerians who can’t access credit from conventional banks have become victims of unlicensed digital lenders’ loan apps. Is NICA collaborating with the government to ensure that the number of Nigerians falling victim to these unscrupulous lenders is drastically reduced?

Well, they are not unscrupulous lenders because the laws of Nigeria allow state governments to issue licence to people that will have interface with the individual borrowing Nigerian. There is also quick access to loan, being operated by fintech organisations. That makes life better.

In a growing economy, in an economy that is open, life should be made easier for people. Why do people travel to developed countries? It’s because of quick and easy access to funds to be able

No central bank anywhere in the world gives loans to any, I mean, authorises loans by deposit money bank for any business which does not have collateral to back up that loan in case of default

to take care of the needs of your life at a particular moment in time. We should be very careful; the only thing we can do is to encourage best practices, awareness creation, educating people, the operators of fintech businesses, as well as money lenrers at individual level.

But none of them can be considered unscrupulous because they have their modus operandi. And then the Nigerians themselves that borrow money, and some of them failing to pay, is also a threat to the survival of the business of money oeneers or fintech operators.

That is why the National Institute of Credit Administration, as a professional body, is taking advocacy and public awareness creation very seriously. So we are looking forward to a better credit regime, a better credit culture, through various awareness creation advocacy and legislation that will govern the conduct of all the parties involved in a typical credit economy.

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CrediCorp) was established by the government in 2024 to increase consumer credit assets to 50% of working Nigerians by 2030. Is NICA partnering with the corporation to achieve this goal?

Well, the CrediCorp was established by the government, and they have their clear mandate from the government. We can’t jump into the arena and collaborate. We don’t even need, specifically, a collaborative letter or a collaborative MoU before we can, as an institute, before we can act.

The act that established the NICA empowers the institute, whether we are called or we are not called. It’s in the act. We have to go out and make our opinion known. We have to advocate either for the best interest of all the stakeholders, including those who take credit and those who grant credit.

So whether consumer credit, business credit, trade credit, international credit, or even government of Nigeria taking credit from elsewhere in order to fund domestic economic programmes. So we have that authority. We are self-appointed partners to all credit institutions in this country. We lend our voice.

We make our opinion known if things are done in a way that is not right. We issue public statement about that. We also write officially to the institutions concerned, drawing their attention to certain things.

Whether they implement it or not is a different ballgame. So we don’t need to have a specific collaborative relationship with CrediCorp before we can do anything with them.

Does NICA collaborate in any way with licensed credit bureaus in the country?

We are not doing what credit bureaus are doing. As I said before, as a professional body, we are established by law to oversee, to look at, to advise, to give opinion, to provide direction, to provide training, capacity building, and advising government. Those are the things that our mandate summarily tells us to do.

We really do not have a direct partnership with anybody. Credit bureau, we have extensive learning mechanisms on credit bureau, how to start a credit bureau, run a credit bureau, the business of a credit bureau, the ethical issues that they need to comply with, the scope of the operation, et cetera.

We teach all of that. But in terms of collaboration, we don’t have any form of partnership, any form of agreement that enables credit bureau to do their job, other than what we offer, training.We train their workforce for them.

Policy issues, yes. If any credit bureau is indulging in malpractices that undermine the essence of credit bureau, we frown at it, and then we caution, we tell the public, this is not right.

So that is the level of relationship. And I think that should be the level of relationship that should exist between various components of credit players in a typical credit economy and an institute like ours, which is a charter professional body, regulating credit management professions in Nigeria.

It’s been about four years since the Institute of Credit Administration (ICA) transitioned into NICA. Can you give us an overview of how the journey has been so far, the achievements and challenges of the institute? Well, ICA existed for over 30 years before becoming a chartered professional body in 2022.

It has been very challenging, very tortuous to get a bill out in the Nigerian parliamentary system. It’s a tough job, but we thank God we were able to put that behind us. And then immediately after we secured the charter status, the President signed the bill into law.

We followed up with the federal government to say, come and explain the bill to Nigerians. It always sounded very unusual that such things had not happened in Nigeria before.

If the economy is to be strong, if everybody needs to be brought into the mainstream of activities that will bring out the best in them and contributing to the GDP of the country, improving the living standard of Nigerians without government funding, without government providing food for everyone, it has to be a friendly system. And that system is creditbased economy.

We have to transit from cash economy to credit system. So the President then, late Muhammadu Buhari, through his Minister for Finance, came, yielded to our request, and formally presented the act to Nigerians and he signed it into law. That was a milestone because it hasn’t happened that way before.

Secondly, after that, we had our National Credit Managers Conference in 2024, October, precisely, in Lagos. And then we also invited the federal government to come and be part of the conference, and then the need for the credit management to become one of the nationally recognised professions.

The government came and then made a formal, profound proclamation to the effect that credit management was now admitted as one of the national professions, admitted into the basket of national professions. That was a huge milestone, which means that given the federal pronouncement, credit management will now be taught after the necessary curriculums have been put in place, which we have done.

It will now be taught in tertiary institutions. It will now be taught at a different level, polytechnic, even schools, colleges, based on the curriculum that we have developed in partnership with a sponsoring university. And as we speak, the process is on a very high performance review at the National University Commission.

That’s a milestone. And then the recent MOU, we signed with the federal government, along with other five professional bodies, ICAN, CIBN, Chartered Institute of Stock Brokers, Chartered Institute of Risk Management, and the Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

I mean, that was a super milestone for the Federal Government to pinpoint six professional bodies that they considered very relevant to achieving a specific economic policy objective that they have established.

So what that means is that the MOU empowers each of these institutes in their own various focus, to provide training for Nigerians, up to over 10 million, actually, people, that will help them to understand what credit and financial inclusion is all about, which gives further credence that NICA is an authority in credit management education in Nigeria, credit economy education in Nigeria, how Nigerians can be credit worthy individually and corporate-wise, and so on and so forth, including how to take something today and pay for it tomorrow within your consciousness that I must not do anything that will bring failure to honouring my obligations.

So to that, I mean, it’s a massive achievement for an institute that has passed through this very tough terrain over the years. So I’m happy we are celebrating that, and it’s an inspiration to us to continue to dig deep, and by the grace of God, we are coming with more novel things that are completely new in Nigeria. And so we are a public service institution.