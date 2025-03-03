…Onaiyekan Urges Christian-Muslim Unity

Share

As Christians and Muslims observe their sacred seasons of Lent and Ramadan, the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, is calling for greater unity between the two faiths.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, Onaiyekan said the shared values of both Christianity and Islam, particularly the belief in one merciful, all-powerful God.

He highlighted how both faiths held similar core principles, especially during times of fasting and prayer. “Whether you are Christian or Muslim, we all believe in one God who is Almighty and merciful”.

Onaiyekan, noting the significance of the overlapping religious observances, highlighted that Muslims began their Ramadan on March 1, while Christians would begin their Lent on March 5 with Ash Wednesday.

The cardinal urged believers to come together in prayer, fasting, and acts of charity during the unique overlap of Lent and Ramadan in 2025.

