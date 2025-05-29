Onaiyekan To Tinubu: Improve Living Conditions Of Nigerians Or…

Share

Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Cardinal John Onaiyekan yesterday appealed to President Bola Tinubu to urgently address the severe economic hardship as well as the deteriorating security situation in the country.

He warned that Tinubu he could lose the 2023 presidential poll “if he continues like this for the rest of his term” if he doesn’t”make life as livable as possible for Nigerians”.

Onaiyekan made the appeal at the 2025 Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) Communications Week Public Lecture and Posthumous Award for the late media mogul Raymond Dokpesi.

The cleric advised Tinubu not to depend on the reports and praises from his aides, but find out what Nigerians are going through under his administration.

He said: “I am not telling him to go and live in Mpape in Abuja for two days, which would not be a bad idea. “But he should be able to know how are the people in Mpape surviving.

He should also know how are families managing with N30,000 salary a day. “I do not think we are unfair to government if we say that in the last two years, our level of wellbeing has crashed considerably.

“The government is there to make sure that at least, the level of well-being of Nigerians is maintained and if possible, improved. “If he continues like this for the rest of his term, if we have a free and fair election, he will not win.

“’Because how can the country bring him back if we are not feeling good?” “The elections were over two years ago. “ Now, he should just govern, make life as livable as possible for Nigerians, deal with security everywhere, improve the economic level of our people, and fight corruption.

“These were the things that his predecessor said he would do – Buhari. He did not do it. Eight years, and we expect him to do something.”

Onaiyekan who criticised the media for massaging the ego of the government instead of serving the public, urged private media organisations to uphold professionalism amid national distress.

He said:“Tell the story while leaving people with hope that it’s not all bad. And it is a task that you must find a way of doing.”

The CSN Secretary General Rev. Fr. Michael Banjo, who paid tribute to Dokpesi, recalled his sacrifices and determination in the promotion of values, dignity and morals to in society.

He said: “Today, we remember High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a visionary who championed mass communication with heroic dedication.

“His legacy, especially through DAAR Communications, exemplifies the ideals of African and Christian values, resisting sensationalism and commercial pressure.”

