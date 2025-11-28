Onaiyekan To Tinubu: Don’t Recruit 20,000 Policemen, Equip Those On Ground

Catholic Cardinal John Onaiyekan , yesterday, said there was no need for the Federal Government to deploy 20,000 additional policemen, insisting that Nigeria should equip the officers already on ground to effectively confront insecurity.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu recently announced he would be recruiting 20,000 additional police officers. Speaking at the 9th International Conference on Love and Tolerance in Abuja, the Cardinal warned that the nation cannot afford delays in tackling insecurity.

He said: “Right now in Nigeria, we have to build bridges so that all of us, Christians and Muslims, can jointly face our common enemy… Those who are killing us.

“We have finally agreed that we shall join hands and face them. And if we join hands, we can deal with them now. We should be able to deal with them.

“With all these wonderful soldiers and police, we should be able to deal with them. I’m not even sure we need 20,000 more policemen. I believe they are the ones we have right now. Arm them well, treat them well, and they will do their job.”

The Cardinal further reinforced his stance, recalling additional remarks during the session. He said: “There is no need to deploy 20,000 policemen. We could use the policemen we have.

I’m not an expert, but to train them and then deploy them, for an emergency. “Let the experts tell me how long does it take to deploy 20,000 people. I guess we are talking of one year, In one month, this country can be destroyed.

“So I’m saying we should look at a strategy that will address the issue right now. “We should equip the policemen we have now, who are already trained though, but they are carrying bags for madams.

It’s good that they have been withdrawn; Let them start working. “And let there be the political will to flush the terrorists out of the forest. And we are glad that the language that our president spoke yesterday; but weve been listening to that since two years ago.