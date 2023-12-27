Onaiyekan celebrates Christmas with Kuje inmates

The Emeritus Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, visited inmates at the Kuje Custodial Centre to mark this year’s Christmas. Onaiyekan, in a statement signed by the spokesperson, Nigeria Correctional Service, Federal Capital Territory Command, Adamu Duza, yesterday, said his decision to celebrate Christmas with the inmates was to identify with them and signify how important they are to the society.

He also urged them to take advantage of the education and skill acquisition programmes of the centre. It is not easy out there. So, take advantage of the WAEC, NECO, degree courses, and skill acquisition. These programmes will help you when you leave the custodial centre.” The bishop pleaded with the Federal Government: “Only a few Nigerians are privileged while the majority can barely feed. I am calling on the Federal Government to, please, take drastic steps to restore the hopes of Nigerians.”

In his remark, the Controller of Corrections in charge of Kuje Custodial Centre, Christopher Jen, also called on the inmates to see their incarceration as a preparatory ground for greatness. One of the inmates who spoke on behalf of others thanked the cardinal for his show of love by coming to celebrate Christmas, which signifies true love.