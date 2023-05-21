Onaiyekan Advocates Live Transmission Of Election Tribunal Hearing

The former Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onaiyekan has urged the Judiciary to approve the media live coverage of electoral tribunal proceedings so that everyone can follow the proceedings.

Onaiyekan who made the call while addressing newsmen on the sideline of the 2023 World Communications on Sunday in Abuja, said people want to hear and see what was happening.

The cleric who noted it was in the interest of the judiciary to allow live coverage, added that doing the right thing openly would help calm the nerves of the people than if the proceedings were being shrouded like a secret meeting.

He said: “For me, this is very important, one thing that Nigerians don’t seem to realise is that when elections are rigged.

“It is not the contestants or the politicians who are worst hit, those who are the most impacted are me and you, but as it stands, we don’t even have locus standi in court.

“We are the ones who should be complaining in court that my votes have been bastardised, but they tell me I cannot go in the court because I did not contest the election.

“If we cannot go and make our case, at least let us see what is happening inside there. We believe that our honourable judges will do their best to make judgements that are correct, when they do what is right, everybody will see it.

“I am praying that the honourable Justices will find a way even though they have not been doing it before but they should be ready to do it now, it has reached a stage in Nigeria that we have to be doing things we have not been doing before.

“If we have been doing things the way we have been doing it before, then it means we want things to continue the way they way it has been happening, and we see it has not been helping us, we must boldly take new steps and accept new things.”