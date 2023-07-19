Onafowote, others win Africa procurement, supply chain awards

The Director-General of Lagos State Procurement Agency, Fatai Onafowote, has been nominated for the 2023 Africa Procurement and Supply Chain award, according to a press release. The statement said other top procurement and supply chain experts across the continent have also been nominated for the prestigious awards scheduled to be held at Oriental Hotel Lagos at the end of July 2023.

The last four editions of the Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards (APSCA), which is aimed at recognising the leading procurement experts, teams and top procurement & supply chain organizations have been held in Accra Ghana. However, the organisers believe that the fifth edition in Lagos is likely to be the biggest. According to the Group CEO of InstinctWave, Mr. Akin Naphtal, “the Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards in the last five years has received massive support from Industry stakeholders and decision makers in Ghana, – The Public Procurement Authority, the professional bodies for the industry such as GIPS, CISM and CIPS Ghana and others.”

“This has helped raise the standards of the profession, without robust procurement and supply chain strategies, it would be impossible for most business operations to function. Our mission is to lift the veil on the Procurement & Supply chain in Africa as a whole. This Is why we are moving it to Nigeria,” he added. Naphtal said: “Procurement & supply Chain is an indispensable business catalyst that has evolved at a rapid pace over the last few decades and Africa, must be at the centre of Global Procurement and Supply Chain. Procurement management has a direct impact on an organization’s bottom line and strategic business operations hence their outstanding contributions to the industry must not go unnoticed.” He further stated: “APSCA 2023 will recognise leading procurement experts, teams and top procurement & supply chain organizations, whose outstanding leadership and practices have raised the standards of the profession, showcasing top ethics, best practices, tact and brilliance in managing organizations’ supplies as well as promoting business growth and sustainability in Africa.”

The summit will bring together thought-provoking speakers, inspiring leaders and stakeholders from all spheres of the procurement industry who are pushing the boundaries as regards innovation, to discuss the future ahead that will drive real impact in the sector.