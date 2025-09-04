Onafowokan: OPS Taking Strategic Key Steps To Attain Industrialisation Bid

The Executive Director Coleman Wire and Cables, Engr. Michael Onafowokan, has advocated that members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) be committed to solving the numerous challenges confronting the country’s quest to achieving industrialization.

Indeed, Onafowokan explained that industrial revolution is a process as Rome was not built in a day as the private sector group need to liaise directly by working with the Federal government to start addressing the issues hindering industrialisation in the country.

Onafowokan, in an interview with New Telegraph while speaking on the role of the private sector in Industrialization in Nigeria, adduced that the current government of President Bola Tinubu under his Renewed Hope Agenda, for the first time as a government has been listening to the yearnings of the private sector group in a bid to addressing manufacturing sector challenges.

Specifically, the Coleman Wire and Cables Executive Director also eulogised the indefatigable work ethics of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) towards sustainable manufacturing sector growth, adding that the Trade Ministry has been showing commitments towards addressing the malaise in the country’s manufacturing sector.

Onafowokan said: “For us, the role of government is to set policy direction and follow it with legislation and then, handover that botton to the private sector. For me, the raw materials, the Manpower and machinery and equipment when you talk about raw industrialization are key components. We are net exporters of raw materials and importers of finished goods. We need to flip that.

To be able to flip that, we need to be industrious, and we need to add value to the raw materials. Under the present government and the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, for the first time, we have a Minister of Industry that is addressing Industrial problems and also, for the first time, I can say that we feel listened to and we are actually engaging, we are actually speaking to people that are listening and they are acting on the things that you say.

He continued, “And with the many problems we have in the manufacturing sector, are they going to be solved in one day? No, they won’t? They requires constant dialogue, constant cooperation, constant engagement for us to continue to speak to one another and addressing those problems, this is where the private sector comes in.

“We know the problems, we know where the shoe pinches each one of us. So, we have the opportunity via this platform enabled by DMG and supported by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to make these problems known to government and then engage with them and look at ways to solve them.”

According to him, “Some of the problems we actually know how to solve them but, the opportunity to engage with government has not been there. So we have to take our rightful position as private sector leaders to be able to begin to solve these problems and work with government and go back and forth. “Lots of it cannot be solved in one day. But industrial revolution is a process and we have started that process.”