Onadele’s Storytelling Masterclass Workshop Sparks Intense Interest, Excitement

For eight days last month, the Kongi Harvest Gallery of the historic Freedom Park, Lagos, echoed with excitement as the highly anticipate Free Creative Writing Masterclass 2.0 hosted by Cash Onadele, a seasoned Nigerian American playwright, poet, producer, and cultural educator, also known as Aiyeko-ooto, sparked intense interest and excitement when it was held there.

A deliberate move to empower young creatives and strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy, the special free storytelling masterclass workshop, tagged “Renewed Hope for Creative Youth Entrepreneurs”, was held in two batches.

Batch A ran from February 20 to 23, while Batch B took place from February 25 to 28. Designed to equip participants with practical knowledge on developing strong story ideas with themes, structuring narratives, and publishing impactful creative work, but beyond skill acquisition, the workshop is positioned as a youth empowerment initiative, offering participants access to free course materials, guided writing exercises, and mentorship from an accomplished literary professional.

With its accessible format, experienced facilitation, and focus on youth development, the Free Creative Writing Masterclass Workshop 2.0 provided a valuable platform for emerging writers ready to shape their stories — and the future of Nigerian creativity. It focused on story, themes and structures.

The training was facilitated by Onadele and veteran actor, director, storyteller, Associate Professor and Founding Head of the Theatre Arts Department at Adeleke University, Ede, Dr. Tunji Sotimirin. Onadele, well-known author with over 100 books to his credit, including ‘The Noble Warrior (Eni Ogun)’ a, musical drama that celebrates the legacy of Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, and widely known as a culture-aware philosopher and literary mentor, brought decades of experience in poetry, drama, fiction, screenwriting, and youth adults literature to the masterclass workshop.

His workshops are known for blending indigenous African storytelling traditions with contemporary narrative techniques. According to Onadele, “the work shop aligns with broader efforts to promote Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Initiative.

Additionally, boosts literacy, creativity, and sustainable opportunities within Nigeria’s growing creative economy. By focusing on storytelling as both an art and a skill, the workshop aims to nurture voices that can contribute meaningfully to literature, theatre, film, TV, and cultural heritage documentation.”

Participants, who were already practising writers, actively took part in discussions and exercises as they learned new techniques from the facilitators and exchanged ideas with one another. Onadele noted that the workshop was the second edition of the storytelling masterclass, adding that the creative economy in Nigeria faces three major challenges.

The first challenge, according to him, is the lack of competence in producing materials that readers and viewers desire, whether scripts, novels or short stories; while the second is the absence of proper support for taking creative products to the market.

The third, he added, is the lack of a sustainable creative environment where creatives can share challenges, pool resources and grow together.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Climate Change and Circular Economy, Titilayo Oshodi, who was one of the special guests at the programme, spoke on the importance of storytelling in climate change awareness.

She explained that when creatives tell climate stories in ways people can relate to, climate change no longer feels distant or abstract. She questioned how many people truly understand climate change and its effects on daily life.

Oshodi, who is a strong advocate of the green economy, noted that climate change has affected soil and food security, water and aquatic life, infrastructure and transportation, as well as human health, stressing that changes in temperature, rainfall and weather patterns are already damaging agriculture, energy, water systems and livelihoods.

According to her, the ripple effect of these changes means that when systems fail, human beings ultimately suffer. She further stated that she is always willing to educate people on climate change whenever the opportunity arises.

In a chat with New Telegraph, Onadele explained that his background in science transformed into a writing career – playwriting and poetry – and his desire to give back inspired the training. “I have been gifted. I have completed a career in one area of life and now I have the talent to be a creative. I want to give back.

Africa is a true source of original stories. Our ancestors told stories, myths and fables with strong moral lessons, but Western education has reduced the importance of storytelling in our lives,” he said.

He noted that Western countries are now searching for fresh stories and are beginning to look towards Africa, adding that, however, many African stories are not yet globally competitive due to lack of proper training and structure.

Onadele hinted on his long-term vision to impact about 5,000 youths every year through a residential creative environment, adding that he hopes to establish an innovation hub where young people can live, learn, practise and create together while also learning how to survive in a sustainable community. He emphasised that skills alone are not enough without market access and support systems.

According to him, an alumni network is being created for workshop participants to help them tackle challenges after the training. He also called on government and the private sector to support the initiative and the creative industry as a whole. “We don’t have enough resources.

In the last class, there were over 80 participants, and we really needed more facilitators,” he said. ‘Government needs to invest in this because it is a win-win situation. If a young person creates a book, a printer gets a job.

If he produces a play or a film, actors, costume designers and set builders are engaged. One creative product can feed many families.” He also said that supporting creative youths would help reduce unemployment, keep young people off the streets and increase tax revenue for government.