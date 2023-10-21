ONABANJO’S DAUGHTER: Why My Father Didn’t Want To Be Governor of Ogun State

…Recalls How Awolowo Persuaded Him to Change His Mind

A journalist of note and administrator in his lifetime, the late Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo was the first democratically elected governor of Ogun State. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, one of his daughters, Bunkola Onabanjo, shared his life and times in a no-holds barred session. Excerpts:

As a daughter, what kind of father was the late Chief Victor Olabisi Onabanjo to his children?

He was a very loving father. He was very dutiful as well. He was a father that any child would always like and want to relate with. He was not just a father, he was a friend as well. He had a relationship with each of his children. We are four (children) and he related with each one differently.

What do you mean by saying he related with each of you differently?

For instance, one of my sisters who recently passed on loved cooking a lot, so, if my father wanted a special dish, he would ask her to make it for him. If he wanted someone to chat with and have a fun time with, he would call on me. By the same token, he knew the needs of every child as well.

What kind of husband was he to your mum?

I think my mummy will be in a special position to answer that but what I know is that he was very attentive and loving to her. He was very dutiful too.

People of his era were known to be disciplinarians, would you describe your father as such?

No! My mum was a teacher in her active years, so my father allowed her to take care of that. In any case, I don’t think that he was trying to do that because it won’t be right to have two disciplinarians in the same family at the same time. There was always a soft landing for errant kids when my father was around. That didn’t mean that he allowed us to run riot at home.

For instance, when we were in school, he would scold us but but when we were going back to school, we were all in boarding school, he would call us aside to give encouragement t o do well in our studies. I am one of the kids that he o f t e n discussed w i t h at that time. He would call and tell you that though he wasn’t impressed with your results, he wouldn’t deny or cut your allowance but would encourage you to put in your best.

He would then tell you to bring in remarkable improvements in your studies. With that kind of attitude, we imbibed the cul- ture of not disappointing him by coming up with good grades in school. That was his own way of making us do well. This is as opposed to the style of my mother, who would talk and talk.

So, that means that there was never a time that your father had to smack you or any of your siblings for wrong doing?

For me, I think the only time that happened was when he tried to coach me on mathematics. As a young girl, I was very poor in mathematics, so he decided that he would personally coach me in the evenings. I think he realised so quickly that the only way things worked for me was to put the cane somewhere I could see it. If you have a father who never used the cane on you now coaching you, it didn’t sit well with me and he had to do that because he was angry with me.

I became even more jittery whenever he was coaching me. He later ended up getting a mathematics teacher for me. I can’t recollect anytime he ever beat any of us apart from what he was trying to do with me during the maths lessons. My father would talk to you like an adult. He would explain things to you, why he wanted you to go certain ways.

Even as we grew older, he allowed us and gave us the wings to fly. Even if you came back with your tails in between your legs, he would tell you that now, you are an adult and you’ve made your decision and all you have to do now is to live with the consequences of your actions.

What was his typical day like?

My father wasn’t someone who stayed home all the time. This was because he was a journalist who was very busy with work but what I remember was that he woke up early enough to listen to BBC news. He did that because he was a journalist and we saw him being very active in journalism.

After that, he took juice, orange with his breakfast which was usually very light. He would then leave for the office but in the evening, he would come home to take dinner but at times he came home for lunch. That was it.

What was his favourite meal?

Eba and Okra soup.

Not even Ikokore as an Ijebu man?

No! He didn’t grow up in Ijebu.

Where did he grow up?

Lagos!

Your house obviously would be a place that people flocked to, what kind of people visited your house?

In the 60s, he used to do a lot of entertainment by throwing parties and all that when we were living in Yaba and then he went into politics and the visitors became political in nature. I remember that in those days, people like the late Joseph Tarka, Anthony Enahoro came around.

Chief Ayo Adebanjo was his friend too, people like the late Chief Sobo Sowemimo too were his friends. My father had a mixed grill. His friends cut across political parties and ethnic nationalities.

Really?

Yes! He was very close to the late M.D Yusufu who was at a time the inspector-General of Police. He also was friendly to another former IG, Alhaji Mohammadu Gambo. He was a friend to the late Alhaji Adamu Ciroma. He was a good friend of the late Dr. Alex Ekwueme. They were good friends till they died.

In fact the late Ekwueme looked after us till he died. He (Ekwueme) even attended the birthday of my mother. He had very many Northern friends. Interestingly, most of his friends were not necessarily from his party. The late Chief Alfred Rewane was like a big brother to him.

Did he tell how and when he met the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo?

No, he didn’t. I know that he worked with Daily Express as a journalist and I think that their paths crossed at that time but I’m not too sure.

Your father was one of those considered as late Chief Awolowo’s boys; as a child what did you see as the relationship between the two of them?

There was mutual respect between them. I remember that Chief Awolowo used to call him ‘Master Bisi’. That showed you the kind of relationship between them.

So, the relationship wasn’t just that they were both Ijebus?

No!

Did Awolowo come to visit him at home?

No! The only time that I remember was the time there was a house warming in Ijebu-Ode when Baba (Chief Awolowo) was there. He came at another time but the visits were not too frequent.

Your father was the first elected governor of Ogun State, did he tell you the circumstances that led to his emergence?

Yes! I remember then that the preferred candidate of late Papa Awolowo was the late Senator Jonathan Odebiyi and then one thing or the other happened when politicians started holding meetings ahead of the lifting of ban on partisan politics by the military. Things changed and Chief Awolowo now called my father and asked why he couldn’t be the governor.

My father replied, saying his health wouldn’t allow him to contest. In 1974, my father was diagnosed with cancer and Chief Awolowo said to him in 1978 that if God had protected you till now, then there must be a purpose for it. That was how Papa drafted my father into the race.

Did your father come back home to discuss the issue with the family?

He informed my mum as usual. We all discussed it but there was nothing really to say since it had been finalised by then, so what we told him was that we were giving him all our support.

Do you remember his opponents in other political parties?

I think he contested the governorship with the late Chief Toye Coker who contested on the platform of the NPN (National Party of Nigeria).

What did you see of him as the governor of Ogun State?

He was a workaholic and dedicated. In those days, each party had clear- cut manifestos to implement in government. There was uniformity in terms of programmes and policies of parties in states that they won. My father has been dead for 33 years now and he left government in 1983 and his administration is still a reference point in Ogun State for good governance.

Did you live with him in Government House?

My mother did. My father started having children very early, so by the time he became governor, it was only my youngest brother who was still in school. All of us had all started working. We visited him occasionally during weekends.

Where was your father the day the military took over the government in 1983?

He was probably in Ijebu-Ode because it (the coup) was staged on the 31st of December, 1983. It was customary for him to be in Ijebu at that time because he celebrated his New Year in Ijebu-Ode. Where were you then? Were you with him? No! I was in Lagos.

When you discovered that a coup had taken place, what came to mind considering the fact that your father was a sitting governor?

I was frightened but then he went to see the Commander of the Artillery Brigade in Abeokuta, this certain Ilorin military officer, Colonel Abdulkarim Adisa. It was from that visit that they took him to the detention centre. He begged Adisa to call me and he was allowed to do so.

What did he discuss with you?

He just told me that this has happened and that they were going to bring him in and that I should take care of myself. He said he will be okay.

How did you feel when he told you that?

What else would I say? There was nothing anybody could have done.

For how long was he detained?

They took him to Abeokuta, it was a long tortuous journey for him. He was in Kirikiri, Ikoyi Prisons. From there, he was in Jos, Bauchi. He was hospitalised in Jos. It was when he was in Ikoyi Prison that the former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, freed and allowed him to seek medical attention in the UK and we are eternally grateful for that.

Did he share his prison experience with you when he came back?

He was always smuggling letters out from the prisons to us. We saw him regularly when he was admitted at LUTH because we had to take lunch to him everyday.

Did your father express any form of regrets?

No, he didn’t. He felt he did his best for his people.