On Whose Side Are Our Politicians?

Since 1999 Nigeria has experienced its longest unbroken stretch of democratic dispensation; yet it appears that it has mainly been politicians rather than citizens that have been reaping the dividends of democracy since President Olusegun Obasanjo kicked off the Fourth Republic 24 years ago.

Back then the former military ruler crisscrossed the country, promising the people heaven and earth as he tried to portray himself as the best man to take the nation to the Promised Land after years of undemocratic military rule.

Contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) he was able to sell himself to the people and defeated the opposition candidate, Chief Olu Falae, who contested as standard-bearer of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and All People’s Party (APP) merger.

In his inauguration address on May 29, 1999, the erstwhile 3rd Marine Commando GOC, who received the surrender of Biafran Army’s 2nd-in-command, Philip Effiong, in 1970, made more promises to the people, including stepping up the fight against corruption, providing improved health, public power supply and security, among others.

When he came into office the exchange rate was N21.89 to a dollar while the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) was N20. By the time he left eight years later the naira had slipped to between N120–125 while the price of PMS had risen to N70. In making a case for higher prices of PMS, Chief Obasanjo had argued that was the only way the government could free up funds to spend on critical social services like health, roads, power and the like.

We are all aware of how the state of these services were by the time he completed his tenure in 2003. And so has it been with every single administration since then with all of them promising to right the wrongs of the governments they are taking over from and improving the lot of the average Nigerian.

Sadly, rather than the people’s lives improving the situation has only become dire. However, right from the beginning it was obvious that the political class had an agenda that was at variance with the wish- es, hopes and aspirations of the people.

The Fourth Republic was only weeks old when they showed their hand when National Assembly members went to ‘war’ not over how to improve the lives of those that had voted them into office but over their own perks like wardrobe and newspaper allowances, the purchase of cars and so on.

Millions of Nigerians were miffed at the fact that it should be they that have to pay for the clothes their legislators were going to put on as if they were not wearing clothes before they got to Abuja. On the issue of purchasing cars for themselves, they argued that since members of the executive branch had access to ‘other sources of making money’ they too should be able to sort themselves out!

Of course, despite the public outcry against such wasteful expenditure they had their way and a huge amount of the budget was voted to take care of just 479 members of the National Assembly and their support staff. This has been the case since 1999 and this year National Assembly members allocated N228.1 billion to themselves out of the federal budget of N21.8 trillion.

The 10th Assembly has continued this trend, but took it a step further by deciding to buy Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for every member. Hitherto, it had been only senators that had enjoyed such vehicles while Reps had been given saloon cars. But, now, even with the economy in choppy waters, in their wisdom, they believe all members should get SUVs.

Of course, as with the case of the very first Assembly 24 years ago, the current members have tried to justify the necessity of getting tax payers to splash roughly N53.7 billion on their vehicles. Speaking on the issue, Reps Spokesperson/Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, said: “It is important to make a few clarifications.

The vehicles to be allocated to the offices of members are utility operational vehicles tied to their oversight functions in the discharge of their duties in the standing committees. They are not personal vehicles gifted to honourable members. “For the duration of the 10th Assembly, 2023 – 2027, the vehicles shall remain the property of the National Assembly.

At the expiration of the tenure of the 10th Assembly in 2027, should the extant assets de-boarding policy of government still be in place, members may have the option of making payment for the outstanding value of the vehicles to government coffers before they can become theirs, otherwise it remains the property of the National Assembly.” ?????

However, what is more disquieting is the failure of even Labour Party members in the National Assembly, who in the run-up to the election prided themselves for their frugality, to raise their voices against the wastage of the nation’s commonwealth for the benefit of just a few Nigerians. It is also left to be seen if they will be man (or woman) enough to reject the SUVs as a way of identifying with the masses.

This clearly shows that all politicians, no matter the party they belong to, are actually birds of the same feather who know how to flock together when the need arises. Since 1999 when they also allocated humongous salaries and other perks to themselves, not once has any of the assemblies ever decided to take a look at it and say: In identifying with the people we have decided to take a pay cut;

rather they are complaining that it is not enough considering the work they are doing. Since the present government unilaterally removed fuel subsidy, which plunged millions into further hardship, the National Assembly has not been able to come up with proposals to assuage the impact on the people.

Even state governments are insulting the sensibilities of the people by handing out ‘so-called’ palliatives which have no impact on the lives of the people they were given to. Numerous videos are out in various social media platforms showing people disparaging the palliatives as being meaningless.

In one, more than 100 people were given a 10kg bag of rice to share with their leader sarcastically asking if they were to use a teaspoon to share it to the people! And in another clip very strong words were used in condemning the decision of the government to share such meagre palliatives to them.

It is thus very obvious that unless the people make up their minds to checkmate the ostentatious lifestyle of our politicians, our standard of living will continue to nosedive while theirs continues to improve.