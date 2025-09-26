On the march again: F’Eagles chase elusive FIFA U-20 W’Cup

The green and white hopes of millions of Nigerians are once again riding on the shoulders of the Flying Eagles as they kick off their campaign at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

With years of near misses behind them and a fresh squad full of promise, the question is simple: Can this be the year Nigeria finally lifts the elusive trophy?

Touching down in Santiago last week, Coach Aliyu Zubairu and his team arrived not just as participants, but as serious contenders. Their mission? To achieve what no Nigerian U-20 side has managed in four decades—win the U-20 World Cup.

Their group stage assignment is not an easy one. The Flying Eagles will face three tough opponents in Group F—Norway, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. The opening match against Norway on Monday, September 29, will set the tone for their campaign, followed by Saudi Arabia on October 3 and Colombia on October 6.

Nigeria has been a regular name at this tournament, appearing 14 times out of 24 editions. It is a competition that has thrown up top stars for Nigeria, including Samson Siasia, Austin Okocha, Mikel Obi, Ahmed Musa, and Wilfred Ndidi among others.

Yet despite their legacy, the ultimate prize has always remained just out of reach. The team has twice reached the final—in 1989 and 2005—but settled for silver both times. A third-place finish in 1985 remains their other major highlight.

Coach Zubairu has picked a blend of home-based talent and Europe-trained players for this tournament such as goalkeepers Ebenezer Harcourt, Clinton Ezekiel, and Rufa’i Abubakar, who offer options at the back, while defenders like Ocheche Onyejefu (France) and Akinyele Olamide (Nigeria) promise stability.

In midfield, there’s strength and style with players like Daniel Daga from Norway’s Molde and Israel Ayuma of Croatia’s NK Istra. Up front, Abdullahi Shitu Ele (Manchester City U-21), Kparobo Daniel (Lillestrøm), and Suleiman Sani (AS Trenčín) carry the nation’s goal-scoring hopes.

“We know what’s at stake,” Coach Zubairu said “This is not just about playing football—it’s about writing our names in history.”

This tournament is not just about chasing a trophy; it’s also a critical platform to identify the next generation of Super Eagles. With the senior national team currently undergoing changes after a difficult run in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, eyes are on Chile for the emergence of fresh talents.