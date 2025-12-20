On The March Again, Eagles Begin Chase For Fourth AFCON Title

Still hurting from the disappointment of missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are now turning their full attention to the Africa Cup of Nations, gunning for a fourth continental title as a way to restore pride and confidence.

After failing to secure a World Cup ticket following a painful penalty shootout defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Eagles know that success at the AFCON in Morocco is now more important than ever. Nigeria’s return to the tournament brings back familiar memories.

The Eagles are one of the most successful sides in the competition having won the tournament three times. They have five silver and a whopping eight bronze medals.

No country has a higher number of semifinal appearances. Under coach Eric Chelle, emphasis has been placed on discipline, teamwork and tactical organisation.

In today’s football, talent alone is not enough. Teams must be well prepared, focused and able to adjust to different opponents. The Super Eagles understand that AFCON is always tough, with no easy matches. African football has grown rapidly, and Nigeria’s opponents will be well organised and dangerous.

However, history and pedigree still matter. Nigeria’s rich AFCON record continues to command respect across the continent. Former Nigerian international Friday Elaho, one of the standout players at the 1990 AFCON in Algiers where Nigeria won silver, has urged Nigerians to forget past disappointments and rally behind the team.

“I don’t know the state of the team now, but their preparation has not been the best. The way they stroll into camp does not give room for proper planning,” Elaho said

. “Before Algiers ’90, we spent close to two weeks in camp in Holland perfecting our game. Times are different now, but the players must adapt quickly and play as a team.” The Super Eagles also carry the motivation of going one step further than they did at the last AFCON.

At the 2023 edition played in early 2024, Nigeria reached the final but lost 2-1 to hosts Cote d’Ivoire after taking the lead through William Troost-Ekong.

That narrow defeat showed how close the team was to lifting the trophy. There is also a strong desire for redemption after missing out on the World Cup.

While an AFCON win cannot erase that pain, it would help restore pride and belief among players and fans. Many observers see the current squad as a golden generation.

Players like Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, recent winners of the African Footballer of the Year award, highlight the quality available. With an average age of about 27, the team is in its prime. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, one of Nigeria’s standout performers at the last AFCON, believes the team has learned valuable lessons.

“AFCON is one of the biggest tournaments in the world,” he said. “As a big nation, we are always expected to win. Playing the final last year, I feel this year we are going to win it.”

Former international Tijjani Babangida also believes an AFCON triumph would serve as vital redemption for Nigerian football after the World Cup failure. Nigeria are drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda.

They will open their campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23, before facing Tunisia on December 27 and Uganda on December 30.

The tournament will run from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. As the competition kicks off, millions of Nigerians at home and abroad will once again unite behind the Super Eagles.

The mission is clear. After missing out on the World Cup, Nigeria are on the march again — determined to conquer Africa and return home with a fourth AFCON title.