On The Agony Of Nigerian Professors

It’s questionable that at this age, in Nigeria, teachers generally aren’t accorded the respect they deserve, even when they ask for it. It’s an ugly scenario that has degenerated into a pathetic scene. I earlier thought it was a joke, or mere speculations, until I personally caught the sight of a recent payslip of a professor friend, just a few days ago.

The observation threw my person off balance for several minutes. After several attempts to regain my stamina, I resorted to leaning on the wall within. In respect of my nature, I detest analyzing any gathered data based on hearsay, till I embark on personal investigation.

This approach has tremendously been of help to my writing and activism career, knowing too well that a lot of people could go extra mile to fabricate fallacious statistics just to ‘prove’ their point, which might be baseless.

This is the reason the media has been awash with words like ‘libel’ and ‘slander’ in recent times. It has recently been on the news regarding the monthly take-home pay of professors in Nigeria. It was highlighted that they are among the lowest paid in Africa, earning much less than their counterparts in other nations on the continent.

The difference being showcased, as regards the said renumeration, is so alarming that it could make a concerned fellow to pass out for a long time before regaining consciousness. It was also reported that countries with smaller economies than Nigeria, such as Eswatini and Lesotho, equally offer significantly higher salaries to professors, among other varsity teachers. This indicates that Nigerian professors are currently one of the least, if not the least, paid among countless African countries.

According to the reports, under the Consolidated University Academic Salary Structure (CONUASS), the average monthly salary for a Nigerian professor is about N525,000, which is equivalent to about 366 dollars. I think the payment is even overrated, compared to what I saw. For instance, the approximate pay per month for professors – with less than 10 years’ experience – in some other African countries are given as follows:

South Africa: ~$4,789.50 Uganda: ~$4,216.22 Kenya: ~$4,000.00 Eswatini: ~$3,449.01 Equatorial Guinea: ~$2,990.25 Lesotho: ~$2,704.50 Gabon: ~$2,492.25 Namibia: ~$1,993.50 Botswana: ~$1,661.25 Sierra Leone: ~$1,500.00 Emphasis is being laid on professors, because they are regarded as the “most learned individuals in the world”, hence ought to go home with the ‘fattest meat’ at the end of every month.

Hence, the outcry doesn’t signify that poor renumeration package is peculiar to this set of workers. Of course, it’s obvious that it is an ubiquitous experience among the country’s labour force in its entirety.

Only if we realize what it takes to become a professor, particularly in this part of the world where opportunities to attain a certain height are so slim than we could imagine; in a country where professionals are being deprived of their promotions, simply because they forgot to lock their office doors while leaving for their homes; in a place where what rightly belongs to you could be given to someone else in your presence owing to nepotism.

To emerge a professor, you must pass through a very rigorous process that takes many years. This includes, but not limited to: l Studying to a doctoral degree level. l Many years of teaching experience.

l Supervising hundreds to thousands of undergraduate/postgraduate students. l Publishing several research papers in high-indexed international journals. l Attend series of relevant academic conferences, and equally present research papers. The listed factors are not only intellectually demanding, but financially. Each of the aforementioned items would consume not just the entire income of the partaker, but his/her fortune.

While undergoing this process, it would appear as if you aren’t a responsible husband/wife, or father/mother, as the case may be, because you would be compelled to give your family a divided attention.

It suffices to say that it takes your time, money, energy, and virtually everything in you, yet when confirmed a professor, you would rather remain impoverished when expected to be buoyant and influential.

This glaring circumstance indicates that the workers in general are perhaps seeing themselves as slaves under the watch of the governments (federal, state, & local). Yes, if the set of workers under review is accorded such a pitiable treat, you could imagine what becomes the fate of others in the same country.

This is the situation we have found ourselves as Nigerians. In other words, the agony being nurtured by a professor serving in a Nigerian varsity isn’t peculiar to him/ her. The anguish is spread across all levels and cadres of workers serving in various sectors within the shores of a country that was sometime recognized as the ‘giant of Africa’.

The glaring phenomenon is staring our faces with alacrity, as if it’s indestructible. It’s more troubling that this is being experienced at a time when taxation is swiftly overriding the daily income of the citizens; at a time when even the unemployed are being taxed over the little peanut they received from the relatively employed ones; at a period when just a loaf of bread is sold above #2000; at a moment when parents can use their entire income to pay for the tuition fees of their children as a result of the present cost of education in our various schools, yet no one is talking about it.

It’s, therefore, high time the concerned authorities woke up from slumber before the looming massive brain drain turns the country into an academic desert. Think about it.