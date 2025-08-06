On Sowore’s Defamatory Statement Against The IGP

Nigeria remains one of the few countries where rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution are frequently abused under the guise of free speech.

A disturbing trend is the growing penchant for making baseless and defamatory statements, particularly against public office holders, in the name of activism and accountability.

While freedom of expression is a fundamental human right, it is crucial to understand that this right is not absolute. The Constitution clearly outlines its limitations, especially where such expressions infringe on the rights, reputations, and dignity of others.

Recently, Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, crossed that line. In a reckless social media post, he published photos of two female police officers and falsely alleged that they were mistresses of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), further claiming that they were engaged in a battle for supremacy within the IGP’s office. This accusation was not only baseless, it was deeply malicious, defamatory, and a stark abuse of the freedom he so often invokes.

The question must be asked: how far are some people willing to go in the name of activism? There is a critical difference between holding public officials accountable and launching personal attacks rooted in lies and driven by clout-chasing or personal vendettas.

Public office holders, like every other citizen, have a right to dignity and protection from slander. They are not just titles—they are fathers, husbands, and leaders with families who look up to them. Reckless allegations of this nature have the power to destabilise homes, sow distrust among loved ones, and inflict emotional trauma on innocent people.

And it doesn’t stop with the IGP. The women whose images were circulated have families of their own. They are professionals in uniform, and they, too, have husbands and children.

Has Sowore paused for a moment to consider how their families would feel reading such salacious, unfounded claims? How would he feel if, tomorrow morning, someone accused him of sleeping with the women who work with him, without a shred of evidence?

There should be a limit to calumny campaigns. We must draw a clear line between criticism and cruelty. When lies are disguised as “activism,” and when reputations are destroyed with impunity, society loses its moral compass.

It is high time Nigerians, especially those who parade themselves as watchdogs, understood the power of their words and the consequences of misusing that power. Activism must be anchored in truth, integrity, and responsibility, not in mischief or defamation.

The law provides clear avenues for redress. And it is only just that those who recklessly abuse their freedom of expression to damage the reputations of others face the full consequences of their actions. No one, regardless of status, platform, or popularity, is above the law.

Yusuf Yerima is a journalist and a Public Affairs Analyst.